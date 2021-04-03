Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Skylar Houston, 29, of 2303 Madison County 1335 was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Houston was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Cedrik Brewer, 33, of 12751 W. Arkansas 265 in Prairie Grove was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, battery, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a minor. Brewer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Demonterian Phinisee, 21, of 2599 Kantz Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and criminal mischief. Phinisee was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Terri Rutherford, 41, of 1929 N. Center St. in Elkins was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rutherford was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.