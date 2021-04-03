BASKETBALL

Self agrees to 'lifetime' deal

Kansas Coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA. The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season -- in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus. Self, 58, was closing in on the end of a 10-year contract signed in September 2012 that guaranteed him $52.2 million along with a $7.2 million retention bonus. That bonus will be paid in $100,000 monthly installments over seven years.

Auburn PG enters draft

Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent Friday after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA. Fellow Auburn freshman JT Thor also has entered the draft, but left the door open for a return. Cooper is one of just seven players nationally to average 20 points and eight assists per game in the last 25 years, joining recent players such as Ja Morant (Murray State) and Trae Young (Oklahoma).

Florida adds two transfers

After a week of departures that saw four of his players enter the transfer portal and two more turn pro, Florida Coach Mike White took the first steps in replacing them Friday. White got commitments from Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic and Boston College forward CJ Felder. Both announced their landing spot on social media. McKissic led the Kangaroos with 17.2 points a game this season and was a finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award. He will be a graduate transfer in Gainesville during the 2021-22 season. Felder, a 6-7 South Carolina native, averaged 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore for the Eagles this season.

GOLF

Tavatanakit on top at LPGA

Patty Tavatanakit held onto the lead at the ANA Inspiration on Friday afternoon in the desert. The long-hitting Tavatanakit took the lead with an opening 66 and shot a 69 in 97-degree afternoon heat to reach 9 under, a stroke ahead of Shanshan Feng. "I didn't want to take it the way that like, `Oh, I'm leading a major championship,' " Tavatanakit said. "I just wanted to look at it as it's another round, it's another tournament, even though it's a big tournament." Tavatanakit holed out from 115 yards for eagle on the par-4 15th on her first nine, with the ball flying into the hole. The 21-year-old former UCLA player from Thailand missed the cut last week in Carlsbad in the Kia Classic with rounds of 71 and 79. She tied for fifth in February in the Gainbridge LPGA for her best LPGA Tour finish. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez made a move up the leaderboard on Friday, firing a 5-under 67. Lopez is tied for 12th at the halfway point with a 4-under 140. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 69 on Friday and is at 1-over 145 and tied for 59th place. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 79 on Friday and missed the cut.

Tringale takes 2-shot lead

Cameron Tringale made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under 69 Friday and a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Valero Texas Open. Tringale, a 12-year veteran, was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five consecutive birdies and leads Jordan Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace. Spieth continued his comeback from a three-year winless slump and was at 7 under after a 70. Wallace shot 68. Kyle Stanley also shot 68 and was at 5 under with Brandt Snedeker (67), Kevin Stadler (70) and Erik van Rooyen (68). First-round leader Camilo Villegas shot a 76 to fall five shots back in a group that includes Matt Kuchar, who shot his second 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Friday and is at 1-over 145 for the tournament. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Friday but missed the cut with a 4-over 148. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) also finished at 4-over 148.

Novak leads in Florida

Andrew Novak followed up his round of 8 under on Thursday with a 3-under 67 on Friday to take a three-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla. Novak is at 11-under 129 for the tournament. David Lipsky shot a 64 on Friday and is at 8-under 132 at the tournament's halfway point, which is being held at the Sandestin Resort and Golf Course. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is tied for ninth place. Echavarria shot a 1-under 69 on Friday and is at 4 under overall. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is at 1 over after two rounds. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 2 over and missed the cut. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 66 on Friday but was 7 over after two rounds and also missed the cut.

TENNIS

Sinner, 19, reaches final

Former junior skiing champion Jannik Sinner has joined some fast company at the Miami Open. On Friday, the 19-year-old Italian became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men's final. The others: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi. Sinner, who chose tennis over skiing at age 13, is playing in only his third top-level ATP event. He rallied in the semifinal to beat Spanish counter puncher Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner will next face No. 26-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final by beating No. 4 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4. Hurkacz, 24, improved to 9-0 in Florida this year, including his second career ATP title in Delray Beach in January. On the women's side, No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami title today against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, who edged No. 23 Maria Sakkari in a three-setter that ended at 1:35 a.m. Friday. The lanky Sinner, seeded 21st, has improved his ranking from 78th at the start of last year. He created a buzz by reaching the quarterfinals in his French Open debut in September and is projected to climb to at least No. 24 next week.

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, waves after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, during the semifinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sinner won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns to Jannik Sinner of Italy during the semifinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

