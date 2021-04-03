Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the church's south lawn. The church will also hold a contemporary "Launch" service in the Wilson Activity Center at 8:45 a.m. and will feature the Arkansas Symphony's Quapaw String Quartet at its traditional worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. (501) 225-9231.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop, will have a service available at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. The church will have Easter Communion services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. Information on in-person services is at gracelutheranlr.org or (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8 a.m., contemporary at 9 a.m. and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., will have a limited in-person service and livestream on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and hold Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, livestreams contemporary worship at 9 a.m. and traditional worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and on KATV. The church, in addition to its regular services, will hold an Easter service at War Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; attendees are required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. No registration required. (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will hold an Easter service in its parking lot at 9 a.m. Sunday; the church will also hold an in-person and livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. that day before its in-person-only service at 5 p.m. Register for in-person services at bit.ly/31AjCRw. Livestreamed services are held at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org. The church also hosts prayer on Facebook at noon Mondays-Fridays; and a 12-step Compline at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Donations of diapers, baby wipes and new onesies to be distributed to young families April 10 are being accepted from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Youth Hall. Offices will be closed Monday. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and livestreams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/je2j832. (501) 842-2267.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will make its worship service available at secondpreslr.org at 8:30 a.m. Sundays; service will be available throughout the week. Virtual Sunday School classes: adult and youth, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; children's, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-4281.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Easter Sunday; a service will be held the same day at 5 p.m. in the church's Treadway Memorial Garden. Masks and social distancing are required; reservations are not required. The 9:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m. services will be livestreamed at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock. (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, is holding church services online by invitation at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

