Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Montgomery Park in the third

BEST BET Cave Run in the 10th

LONG SHOT Dutch Treat in the eighth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 7-10 (70%)

MEET 108-322 (33.5%)

••••confident choice

•••plenty to like

••things to like

•educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

••DATA STORM lost a late lead in a competitive third-place finish. The winner came back with a solid effort and the runner-up recorded a clear maiden victory. GENTLE KNIGHT has finished with energy in two competitive races at the meeting. New and winning trainer Norman McKnight has him adding blinkers and being treated with Lasix. PAPA STAR is taking a slight jump in class after a photo-finish loss, and the front-runner owns competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Data Storm;Mojica;Martin;3-1

9 Gentle Knight;Vazquez;McKnight;4-1

8 Papa Star;Cabrera;Stuart;7-2

1 Lucky Break;Quinonez;Milligan;4-1

3 Twisted Dixie;Harr;Cline;5-1

2 Stomping Hotrod;Hamilton;Mason;5-1

6 Only Icon;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;30-1

4 Skyped;Roman;Deatherage;30-1

5 Dixie's Hero;Camacho;Deatherage;30-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $10,000

••ALEX'S STRIKE defeated $10,000 conditioned-claimers by nearly 6 lengths only two races back, and he is back in for $10K after rallying to fourth at a higher price. IMPUNITY is taking a double class jump after an improved second-place finish. He has the class to move up and contend. GOLDEN TIGER was beaten 2 lengths as a post-time favorite at this level, and the in-form front-runner is an obvious contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Alex's Strike;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

1a Impunity;Morales;Garcia;5-1

8 Golden Tiger;Vazquez;McKnight;4-1

5 Hurricane Jake;FDe La Cruz;Haran;6-1

1 Uncle Gregory;Morales;Garcia;5-1

6 Collection;Wales;Green;8-1

4 Cardiac Kitten;Roman;Asmussen;3-1

7 Niall;WDe La Cruz;Durham;20-1

3 Wicked Citi;Talamo;Deville;30-1

3 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

••••MONTGOMERY PARK contested a fast pace before tiring to fourth in her 3-year-old debut. She is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and figures to lead past every pole. NORTHERN DIAMOND is a two-time second-place finisher at the meeting, and the two-time beaten favorite is one to fear inside the final furlong. RIGHT TRAPPE has finished in the money in two of three sprint races. She was overmatched in a distant fourth-place finish March 5.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Montgomery Park;FDe La Cruz;Cox;2-1

7 Northern Diamond;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

1 Right Trappe;Arrieta;Hobby;7-2

5 Whats Up Sweets;Camacho;Martin;4-1

3 Aidanike;Gonzalez;Green;6-1

8 Stormy Mattie;Canchari;Soto;20-1

4 I'm Bossy;Torres;Villafranco;30-1

2 Mistini;Hebert;Russell;20-1

4 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

•••RAGGEDY ANNIE dominated $30K conditioned-claimers in her return from vacation, and she is dropping in class after being forwardly placed in a third-place finish. She should get a perfect stalking trip in a field with plenty of speed. CANADIAN GINGER set the pace and held on well when second best at a similar condition at Santa Anita, and she has moved to the barn of top trainer Robertino Diodoro. ZANSHOES won an unusually fast state-bred race, and she appears sharp enough to move into open company and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Raggedy Annie;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Canadian Ginger;Vazquez;Diodoro;7-2

6 Zanshoes;Harr;Cline;6-1

5 Catechism;Arrieta;Broberg;4-1

2 Miss Moon Pie;Tohill;Hartman;9-2

7 Just Fly;Cabrera;Hawley;12-1

3 Could You;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;5-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

••FAST SOPHIA pressed the pace while caught wide through the turn in a vastly improved third-place finish. HAMAZING LACE has lost a late lead in consecutive tough-luck losses. She has early speed and is likely to go favored. ALLOFOURDREAMS lost a big lead inside the final furlong in her 2021 debut. She is back in a maiden-claimer after flashing speed and retreating in a maiden allowance race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Fast Sophia;Talamo;Prather;9-2

7 Hamazing Lace;Hamilton;Mason;3-1

11 Allofourdreams;FDe La Cruz;Cangemi;6-1

10 Moonshine Princess;Arrieta;Morse;5-1

1 Toms Maximillian;Tohill;Smith;6-1

2 Emeralds R Us Santana;Villafraco;5-1

5 Cancan Saree;WDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

6 Marciamarciamarcia;Quinonez;McKellar;12-1

9 Princess Strategy;Wales;Jackson;30-1

4 Candyssongdance;Morales;Rhea;20-1

3 Heart to Break;Camacho;Martin;20-1

6 The Purple Martin. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

•••WINDMILL followed a 4-length debut victory with a determined win in the Dixie Belle, and she recorded a powerful subsequent 5-furlong breeze. JOYFUL CADENCE broke her maiden by nearly 9 lengths in her local debut, and she figures to work out an ideal trip from her outside draw. ABROGATE finished a close third behind the top selection as a beaten post-time favorite in the Dixie Belle, and her speed and experience must be respected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Windmill;Talamo;Jones;9-5

5 Joyful Cadence;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

3 Abrogate;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

4 Southern Grayce;FDe La Cruz;Cox;3-1

1 Devilish Wit;Arrieta;Asmussen;6-1

7 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

••UNDERCOVER LOVER was getting to the winner in a fast and determined second-place finish, and the 6-year-old put several good races together last season in Kentucky. CABOT defeated $25,000 conditioned claimers just two races back, and he returns to Hot Springs after a competitive turf-sprint effort at Houston. NEWS FLASH withstood pace pressure in a game conditioned-claiming victory, and he may be the controlling speed and a threat to repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Undercover Lover;Camacho;Hewitt;9-2

3 Cabot;Cabrera;Moquett;7-2

4 News Flash;Gonzalez;Barkley;9-2

6 Here Comes Doc;Morales;Matthews;9-2

8 Best You Ever Seen;FDe La Cruz;Esquivel;8-1

5 Drill's Li'l Man;Arrieta;Morse;5-2

7 Paddy O'Dini;Thompson;Dixon;10-1

2 Wills Defence;Mojica;Litfin;15-1

8 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

••DUTCH TREAT broke slowly in the slop before making a mild rally in a useful return to the races, and she used the Downthedustyroad to win sprint-to-route at the 2020 meeting. INTO VICTORY has won her last two races by a combined margin of 12 lengths, and she is a logical contender if able to hold form for new connections. SAINTSATION battled for the lead from gate to finish line in a strong runner-up finish at Fair Grounds, which was her first dirt race around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Dutch Treat;Camacho;Morse;7-2

1 Into Victory;Cabrera;Riecken;6-1

7 Saintsation;Santana;Flint;3-1

8 Flashy Biz;Rocco;Hobby;5-1

3 Malibu Marlee;Arrieta;Matthews;6-1

2 Creative Legacy;Torres;Jones;9-2

9 First Empress;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

6 Flatoutandfoxy;Borel;Borel;8-1

5 Letters to Belle;Canchari;Ruiz;20-1

9 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

••NIFTY finished a competitive fourth in the Fifth Season, and all three of his previous wins have been at sprint distances. NUCLEAR OPTION is dropping in class after three competitive races at the meeting, and the three-time local winner drew a favorable post. DRENA'S STAR has shown excellent early speed while earning competitive Beyer figures, but he is stepping up in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Nifty;Tohill;Hartman;5-2

8 Nuclear Option;Hamilton;Mason;4-1

5 Drena's Star;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

4 Scrutinizer;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

3 Madison's Luna;Garcia;Bauer;7-2

1 Gordy Florida;Eramia;Smith;5-1

2 Hurricane Highway;Arrieta;Contreras;5-1

7 Gray Attempt;Cabrera;Ortiz;15-1

10 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

••CAVE RUN easily defeated $16,000 rivals two weeks ago. He is reunited with trainer Karl Broberg, who has been on a big run recently. BREAKING NEWS is dropping in class after consecutive in-the-money finishes. He has a consistent late run and picks up the leading rider. WELL CONNECTED is a consistent sprinter dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has a versatile running style.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Cave Run;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

2 Breaking News;Santana;Moquett;3-1

6 Well Connected;Canchari;Morse;4-1

5 Impressed;Garcia;Mason;6-1

7 Buttered Noodles;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;6-1

3 Principe Guilherme;Vazquez;Richard;10-1

10 Palvera;Marquez;Husak;12-1

8 Trashtalkinyankee;Arrieta;Van Berg;6-1

9 Deflater;Harr;Cline;15-1

4 Chipofftheoldblock;Torres;Lauer;12-1

11 Alex Joon;Morales;Brennan;20-1

11 The Fantasy. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

•••PAULINE'S PEARL was forced to rally behind a slow pace in a strong second-place finish in the Grade III Honeybee, and the winner (Will's Secret) is a contender in the Grade I Ashland today at Keeneland. SUN PATH was outfinished by the top selection when third best in the Honeybee, but she does have better speed and may turn the table. AVA'S GRACE was close to the pace in a useful sprint. She had a sharp subsequent breeze and may lead this race a long way.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Pauline's Pearl;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

6 Sun Path;Talamo;Cox;2-1

2 Ava's Grace;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

3 Sylvia Q;Garcia;Bauer;5-1

5 Take Charge Lorin;Cabrera;Stewart;6-1

4 Coach;FDe La Cruz;Cox;5-1

1 West Side Girl;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;12-1

12 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

••GREEN LIGHT GO is dropping into an optional-claimer after a competitive front-running effort in the Essex Handicap. He is making his third start after a long layoff. MO MOSA finished second behind a sharp post-time favorite, and the consistent graded stake-placed colt has top connections. TRIDENT HIT is moving up an allowance condition after a clear stalk and pounce victory, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Green Light Go;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;7-2

8 Mo Mosa;Garcia;Maker;3-1

5 Trident Hit;Talamo;Moquett;4-1

9 Proverb;Santana;Baltas;9-2

1 Bruder Bob;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

6 Beaver Hat;Gonzalez;Williamson;8-1

4 Gato Guapo;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

3 Muralist;Rocco;Puhich;12-1

7 Fast Breakin Cash;Quinonez;Trout;12-1

Exotic possibilities

The second race begins a Pick-3, and I recommend using my top three selections. Montgomery Park is a single in the third race. The fourth is likely to come down to Canadian Ginger and Raggedy Annie. The 10th race drew a large field, and playing Cave Run over six horses in the place and show spot provides trifecta players with a chance at a good score.