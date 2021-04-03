Siloam Springs hammers Providence Academy in softball

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Lady Panthers' young softball team has come agonizingly close to some wins in the last few weeks, only to be on the short end of three one-run losses.

The Lady Panthers left no doubt on the scoreboard Monday in their nonconference home game against Providence Academy, ending an 11-game losing streak with a 15-4 win in five innings.

"It feels really good," said head coach Emily Grace Ruggeri. "Just really happy for the girls. They've been working so hard. For them to get some confidence just really feels good and I'm extremely happy for them."

After spotting Providence Academy three runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Panthers (2-13) answered with nine runs in the bottom of the first.

Siloam Springs would score three more in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

Meanwhile freshman pitcher Lexi Masters went on to record eight strikeouts and only gave up one run after a shaky first inning.

"After that first inning, we really think she came out there more loose and obviously had some runs behind her to help her out," Ruggeri said. "We started making plays behind her and really happy with her performance. It really helps when we're hitting the ball and working behind her."

The Lady Panthers finished with 11 hits and took advantage of nine Providence walks.

Maggie Torres had three hits and three RBIs and scored three runs, while Brooke Smith had three hits, scored three runs and two RBIs.

Morgan Williamson had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs, while Masters had two hits and an RBI.

Micah Curry, Morgan Teafatiler and Jaelyn Avery each added RBIs with Teafatiler scoring a pair of runs. Hilarie Buffington also scored a pair of runs.

The big first inning got started for Siloam Springs with Torres reaching on a bloop single.

Buffington and Williamson walked to load the bases and Curry drew a walk to drive in the Lady Panthers' first run.

Teafatiler also walked and Masters walked to tie the game 3-3.

Smith ripped an RBI single and Torres crushed a two-run double. Williamson added a two-run single later in the inning as the Lady Panthers went up 9-3.

"Brooke Smith has really been coming through for us," Ruggeri said. "To be a basketball kid who came out after basketball season and hasn't played softball since she was 12, to hit the way she's been hitting, that's all we can ask of her. She's an athletic kid.

"Maggie's been stroking the ball too. I've really been working with her about being short to the ball and seeing the middle and driving it. She's a kid that's going to give us everything she's got every at-bat, so just happy for her."

Smith had an RBI double in the second inning and Torres had another RBI hit.

Avery's RBI single scored Williamson in the third to make it 13-3. Providence added a run in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers answered with two in the bottom of the inning.

Williamson had an RBI single and Curry drew another bases loaded walk.

After allowing a leadoff single in the fifth, Masters retired the side, including her eighth strikeout, to end the game.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against Alma in a 5A-West Conference game. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Gravette on Thursday.

Graham Thomas may be reached by email at gthomas@nwadg.com.