Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville High 25, Russellville 0

Ryann Sanders and Kenzie Derryberry hit three home runs Bentonville pounded Russellville in the River City Rumble at Van Buren.

Sanders had three home runs and a double and finished with six RBIs, while Derryberry belted three home runs and drove in four runs. Kadence Stafford, Kasey Wood, Sara Watson and Trista Peterson each had a home run.

Bentonville scored nine runs in the first and added 11 more in the second. Sanders also pitched three innings and allowed one hit while striking out nine.

Sanders came back and threw another one-hitter as Bentonville improved to 10-0 with a 15-0 victory over Rose Bud.

Wood hit a home run in the second game, while Watson had three hits -- including two doubles -- and drove in six runs. Peterson and Stafford had a hit and drove in three runs apiece.

Bentonville West 6, Mena 2

Ryen Rassi's three-run home run snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted West to a win during its first game of the River City Rumble.

Mena jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Rassi belted a solo home run in the second. Cierra Cravens tied the game with an RBI single in the third, then Rassi belted the next pitch out and gave the Lady Wolverines a 5-2 cushion.

Olivia Nickson allowed three hits and struck out eight to earn the win.

In later action, West couldn't keep Morrilton from scoring and suffered a 9-1 loss to the Lady Devil Dogs.

Morrilton scored at least one run in each inning, including a four-run fourth. Caroline Wilheim had a home run for West's lone run in the third.

Rogers High 6, Atkins 5

Jenna Williams' seventh-inning groundout drove in Ava Johnson with the decisive run as Rogers edged Atkins in the River City Rumble.

Because the time limit expired, the seventh inning was played like an extra-inning game, with Johnson starting on second base. Madison Heinle bunted Johnson over to third before Williams hit a grounder to second and scored Johnson.

Atkins also had a runner at second and later tried a squeeze bunt, but Rogers threw out the runner at the plate and preserved its lead.

In a later game, Ella Beeman and Heinle combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Rogers earned a 2-0 victory over Brookland.

Kadence Janney provided all the offense the Lady Mounties needed with a two-run single in the first inning. Beeman threw four innings and struck out six, while Heinle threw a perfect fifth with a strikeout.

Springdale High 8, Elkins 3

Josephina Rodriguez had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Springdale to a nonconference win at Elkins.

The Lady Bulldogs' first two batters, Madisyn Lindstrom and Tori Hennarichs, combined for six hits with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Samantha Lopez had a hit and drove in three runs. Springdale scored the first five runs with two in the first inning and three in the third.

Harrison 7, Rogers Heritage 2

Harrison scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning and pulled away for a nonconference win at home over Heritage.

Daizie Rigge and Kaylee Wolfe each had and RBI single to give the Lady Goblins a 2-0 lead in the first, but Anna Lee put Heritage on the scoreboard with a home run in the second. Each team later added a run before Harrison pulled away in the sixth, with Camryn Casey belting an RBI double.

Prep Soccer

Boys

Rogers Heritage 5, Fort Smith Southside 0

Miguel Reyes scored four goals to lead Heritage past Fort Smith Southside.

Tony Hurtado also scored for the War Eagles, who forced a 2-2 with Bentonville on Tuesday with goals from Hurtado and Edwin Coronado.

Bentonville High 3, Fayetteville 1

Andrew Wagner had a hat trick to lead Bentonville to a 6A-West Conference victory over Fayetteville at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Wagner scored twice in the second half to provide the Tigers (3-0-3, 2-0-2) the winning margin after the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

Bentonville returns to action Monday at home against Rogers.

Girls

Bentonville 1, Fayetteville 1

Bentonville and Fayetteville battled to a tie during 6A-West Conference action at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Star Chesshir had Bentonville's only goal as she scored after Kayla Hurley's shot on goal deflected off the goalkeeper.

Harrison 6, Farmington 0

Olivia Pall scored Harrison's first two goals and set the tone for the Lady Goblins' win in 4A-West Conference play at Harrison.

Madison Bell and Kaitlyn Bridges each had a first-half goal and helped Harrison take a 4-0 lead. Elise Bell and Jenna Mae Jones provided the second-half goals for the Lady Goblins.

PREP TRACK

Siloam Springs Panther Relays

Girls

Team Scores 1. Shiloh Christian 117; 2. Farmington 112; 3. Springdale 96; 4. Siloam Springs 85; 5. Gravette 83.5; 6. Gentry 64.5; 7. Greenwood 41; 8. Rogers 20; 9. Decatur 11.

100 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.97; 2. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 13.32; 3. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 13.43; 4. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 13.70; 5. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 13.98; 6. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 14.09; 7. Clarissa Lugo, Springdale, 14.15; 8. Kadynce Hilburn, Siloam Springs, 14.41

200 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 26.52; 2. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 28.29; 3. Charlie Qualls, Gravette, 29.19; 4. Elly McDonald, Shiloh, 29.46; 5. Bailey Barnes, Springdale, 29.96; 6. Kaitlyn Lykins, Gravette, 30.06; 7. Jaelen Waangard, Gravette, 30.16; 8. Naomi Polanski, Farmington, 31.03.

400 1. Elly McDonald, Shiloh, 1:04.35; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 1:04.90; 3. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 1:06.86; 4. Kate Gryder, Siloam Springs, 1:09.69; 5. Abigail Eggers, Springdale, 1:10.84; 6. Michelle Galvan, Springdale, 1:11.92; 7.Esther Norwood, Siloam Springs, 1:12.38; 8. Jocelyn Araujo, Springdale, 1:13.24.

800 1. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 2:28.84; 2. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:34.33; 3. Kaitlynne Elmore, Greenwood, 2:34.55; 4. Rachel Rine, Siloam, 2:49.80; 5. Sharon Ramirez, Springdale, 2:55.59; 6. Jaqueline Olguin, Springdale, 3:03.28; 7. Gwynn Johnson, Farmington, 3:06.54; 8. Macy Reese, Farmington, 3:06.87.

1,600 1. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 5:23.82; 2. Macie Cash, Greenwood, 5:28.94; 3. Shayla Conley, Siloam Springs, 6:33.55; 4. Gwynn Johnson, Farmington, 6:49.59; 5. Macy Reese, Farmington, 6:53.67; 6. Abi Coston, Greenwood, 6:57.79; 7. Kate Duddleston, Shiloh, 7:02.69; 8. Sherlyn Roa, Gentry, 7:21.80.

3,200 1. Ashley Koeth, Greenwood, 12:54.80; 2. Shayla Conley, Siloam, 14:46.25; 3. Abi Coston, Greenwood, 15:06.25.

100 Hurdles 1. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 17.38; 2. Quincy Efurd, Siloam Springs, 17.98; 3. Lily Alexander, Shiloh, 19.28; 4. Samantha Achorn, Springdale, 19.45; 5. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 21.10; 6. Lauren Wyand, Shiloh, 21.14; 7. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 21.59; 8. Sara Satchel, Gravette, 28.17.

300 Hurdles 1. Quincy Efurd, Siloam Springs, 49.92; 2. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 53.21; 3. Lily Alexander, Shiloh, 55.28; 4. Jasmin Camero, Farmington, 56.60; 5. Samantha Achorn, Springdale, 57.53; 6. Lauren Wyand, Shiloh, 57.94; 7. Clarissa Lugo, Springdale, 59.79; 8. Gisselle Calderon, Springdale, 1:00.64.

4x100 Relay 1. Shiloh Christian, 53.62; 2. Gravette, 55.69; 3. Gentry, 59.27; 4. Siloam Springs, 59.55.

4x200 Relay 1. Shiloh Christian, 1:55.65; 2. Gravette, 1:56.12; 3. Gentry, 2:03.68; 4. Siloam Springs, 2:04.62.

4x400 Relay 1. Gravette (Reese Hamilton, Mikey Larson, Abbigail Edgmon, Charlie Qualls), 4:35.53; 2. Siloam Springs, 4:36.50; 3. Springdale, 4:47.99.

4x800 Relay 1. Siloam Springs (Shayla Conley, Rachel Rine, Kadynce Hilburn, Quincy Efurd), 11:18.17; 2. Springdale, 11:52.49.

High Jump 1. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 4-9; 2. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 4-6; 3. (tie) Caroline Buxton, Siloam Springs, and Bella Holloway, Gravette, 4-4; 5. (tie) Esther Norwood, Siloam Springs, and Gisselle Calderon, Springdale, 4-4; 7. Marie Claire Lynch, Farmington, 4-4; 8. Samantha Achorn, Springdale, 4-2.

Long Jump 1. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 15-7; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 15-3; 3. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 15-1; 4. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 14-3; 5. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 14-2; 6. Olivia Grace Silvey, Shiloh, 14-1; 7. Jaelen Waangard, Gravette, 13-10; 8. Samantha Achorn, Springdale, 13-9.

Pole Vault 1. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 11-6; 2. Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 9-6; 3. Bailey Barnes, Springdale, 9-0; 4. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 9-0; 5. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 8-6; 6. Xitlaly Bibiano, Springdale, 8-0; 7. (tie) Jaiden Wilmoth, Gentry, and Caylin Hayter, Springdale, 7-6.

Shot Put 1. Natalee Phoumivong, Springdale, 30-10.5; 2. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 30-0; 3. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 29-9.5; 4. Brooklynn Bonanno, Shiloh, 27-2; 5. Jasmin Camero, Farmington, 25-6.5; 6. Abby Schopper, Decatur, 23-5.5; 7. Marlen Favela, Siloam Springs, 22-0.5.

Triple Jump 1. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 33-2; 2. Jaiden Wilmoth, Gentry, 31-4; 3. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 30-11; 4. Olivia Grace Silvey, Shiloh, 29-4.5; 5. Jaelen Waangard, Gravette, 27-9; 6. Bella Holloway, Gravette, 26-10; 7. Anna Claire Hay, Shiloh, 24-10; 8. Dani Huff, Gentry, 23-4.5.

Discus 1. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 81-0; 2. Abby Schopper, Decatur, 79-10; 3. Brooklynn Bonanno, Shiloh, 79-9; 4. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 76-1; 5. Jasmin Camero, Farmington, 65-11; 6. Natalee Phoumivong, Springdale, 65-6; 7.Macy Reese, Farmington, 61-2; 8. Marlen Favela, Siloam Springs, 52-0.

Boys

Team Scores 1. Siloam Springs 179; 2. Springdale 161; 3. Shiloh Christian 105; 4. Gravette 62; 5. Greenwood 49; 6. Gentry 37; 7. Farmington 32; 8. Decatur 26.

100 1. Tajon Sparks, Springdale, 11.51; 2. Davon Sparks, Springdale, 11.80; 3. Keegan Soucie, Siloam Springs, 11.83; 4. Luke Sluyter, Shiloh, 11.94; 5. Ethan Kowalski, Gravette, 12.01; 6. Hunter Wilkinson, Greenwood 12.23; 7. Chris Cortez, Springdale, 12.26; 8. Cam Wiedemann, Shiloh, 12.52.

200 1. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 24.09; 2. Luis Towns, Shiloh, 24.28; 3. Tajon Sparks, Springdale, 24.90; 4. Bo Tartaglia, Shiloh, 25.44; 5. Jonathan Graves, Siloam Springs, 25.57; 6. Davon Sparks, Springdale, 26.00; 7. Hunter Carter, Gravette, 26.44; 8. Korbin Cates, Gravette, 26.48.

400 1. Zach Akridge, Farmington, 52.82; 2. Luke Sluyter, Shiloh, 53.49; 3. Cale Slaba, Shiloh, 54.25; 4. Sawyer Shankle, Shiloh, 55.19; 5. Hayden Quintero, Gravette, 55.55; 6. Jose Romero, Springdale, 56.14; 7. Marcus Molina, Siloam Springs, 56.88; 8. Collin Hummell, Farmington, 56.90.

800 1. Daniel Goff, Springdale, 2:03.97; 2. Johnny Dunfee, Gravette, 2:06.42; 3. Gavin Ciesla, Greenwood, 4. Hudson Trice, Greenwood, 2:14.72; 5. Wilson Cunningham, Siloam, 2:15.01; 6. Riley Harrison, Siloam Springs, 2:17.51; 7. Riley Farr, Greenwood, 2:18.64; 8. Levi Fox, Siloam Springs, 2:22.52.

1,600 1. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 4:49.13; 2. Michael Capehart, Siloam Springs, 4:54.83; 3. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 5:04.14; 4. Liam Scott, Siloam Springs, 5:11.04; 5. Trey Merreighn, Greenwood, 5:14.38; 6. Angel Cordero, Springdale, 5:15.42; 7. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 5:18.71; 8. Diego Herrera, Springdale, 5:21.93.

3,200 1. Diego Herrera, Springdale, 11:15.95; 2. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 11:20.29; 3. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 11:31.28; 4. Micah Grusing, Farmington, 11:44.45; 5. Trey Merreighn, Greenwood, 11:52.21; 6. Cade Gunter, Siloam Springs, 11:52.24; 7. Eli Schulz, Shiloh, 12:21.70; 8. Lucas Wittig, Greenwood, 12:44.84.

110 Hurdles 1. Ayden Paroski, Siloam Springs, 18.26; 2. Keegan Soucie, Siloam, 20.44; 3. Daxton Moody, Siloam Springs, 20.50; 4. Paul Ehrhart, Gravette, 23.06.

300 Hurdles 1. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 43.46; 2. Jhosse Orellana, Springdale, 43.51; 3. Hunter Talley, Siloam Springs, 46.49; 4. Ayden Paroski, Siloam Springs, 46.50; 5. Kyle Cason, Shiloh, 50.85; 6. Malakhi Bartlett, Decatur, 53.57; 7. Paul Ehrhart, Gravette, 54.64; 8. Zach Jones, Siloam Springs, 54.81.

4x100 Relay 1. Springdale (Tajon Sparks, Chris Cortez, ZaMarion Manuel, Andre Sparks), 45.34; 2. Greenwood, 46.19; 3. Shiloh Christian, 46.73; 4. Siloam Springs, 46.83; 5. Gravette, 47.86; 6. Gentry, 49.69.

4x200 Relay 1. Springdale (Tajon Sparks, Chris Cortez, ZaMarion Manuel, Andre Sparks), 1:35.01; 2. Shiloh Christian, 1:35.51; 3. Gravette, 1:39.21; 4. Siloam Springs, 1:42.23; 5. Decatur, 1:45.13.

4x400 Relay 1. Springdale (Jhosse Orellana, Jose Romero, Josh Williams, Daniel Goff), 3:44.04; 2. Siloam Springs, 3:47.77; 3. Gravette, 3:57.42; 4. Gentry, 3:59.02.

4x800 Relay 1. Siloam Springs (Wilson Cunningham, Liam Scott, Levi Fox, Michael Capehart), 8:56.17; 2. Springdale, 9:04.88; 3. Shiloh Christian, 10:04.28.

High Jump 1. Kyle Cason, Shiloh, 5-11; 2. Keegan Soucie, Siloam Springs, 5-10; 3. Josh Blakley, Farmington, 5-6; 4. Marcus Molina, Siloam Springs, 5-4; 5. Michael Rauch, Siloam Springs, 5-4; 6. Trent Sheets, Gentry, 5-4; 7. Huntlee Wilkerson, Gentry, 5-2.

Pole Vault 1. Lee Roberts, Gentry, 11-6; 2. Edwin Carreon, Springdale, 11-0; 3. Malachi Becan, Siloam Springs, 9-6; 4. Caleb Rodgers, Siloam Springs, 9-0; 5. Malakhi Bartlett, Decatur, 9-0.

Long Jump 1. Bo Tartaglia, Shiloh, 19-4; 2. Keegan Soucie, Siloam Springs, 19-0; 3. Daniel Goff, Springdale, 18-6; 4. Andres Revolorio, Decatur, 18-5; 5. Storm Scherry, Greenwood, 18-3; 6. Tajon Sparks, Springdale, 18-2; 7. Jayden Jasna, Greenwood, 18-0; 8. Chris Cortez, Springdale, 17-10.

Triple Jump 1. Cale Slaba, Shiloh, 39-7; 2. Kyle Cason, Shiloh, 38-9; 3. Andres Revolorio, Decatur, 38-8; 4.Michael Duke, Gravette, 36-11.5; 5. Keegan Soucie, Siloam Springs, 36-8.5; 6. Jonathan Graves, Siloam Springs, 36-1; 7. Hunter Talley, Siloam Springs, 35-10; 8. Mason Meeker, Gravette, 35-3.

Shot Put 1. Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, 51-7.5; 2. Stanley Theoc, Siloam Springs, 45-4; 3. Alexis Rojas, Springdale, 42-1.5; 4. Omar Cruz-Ramirez, Springdale, 41-4; 5. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 38-4; 6. Nykile Poor, Shiloh, 37-1; 7. Terrion Swift, Farmington, 35-6.5; 8. Waylon Harrington, Decatur, 34-9.5.

Discus 1. Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, 142-4; 2. Alexis Rojas, Springdale, 136-2; 3. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 129-11; 4. Alexis Miranda, Siloam Springs, 124-9; 5. Ryel Clarence, Gentry, 111-5; 6. Waylon Harrington, Decatur, 111-5; 7. Lucas Gvinn, Springdale, 109-0; 8. Caden Mchaney, Siloam Springs, 104-7.