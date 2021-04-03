Springdale posts another shutout

ROGERS -- Springdale finished the week Friday by posting its second consecutive shutout.

Johny Rodriguez and Rene Recinos scored goals in the first half and Springdale went on to defeat Rogers 3-0 in 6A-West Conference action at Whitey Smith Stadium. Erick Guerrero added Springdale's third goal with 24 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second half.

The win followed a 2-0 victory over Springdale Har-Ber Tuesday to keep the Bulldogs (3-2-1, 3-0-1) undefeated in conference play.

"Everyone will say the start of the season was a little bit different, but I think we're finally settling in as a team," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "We've got the roles a little bit more defined and we've got a system in place that seems to be working for us."

Rodriguez put Springdale ahead 1-0 when he scored off a corner kick with 31:45 seconds left in the first half. The Bulldogs added another goal minutes late on a standout play by Recinos, a senior forward.

Recinos went on the attack for several yards and outmaneuvered a Rogers defender before kicking the ball into the net and out of reach of the Mounties' goalie. Recinos had a goal and an assist as a sophomore when Springdale beat Bryant 3-0 to win the Class 6A state championship in 2019.

"Rene, he's a very quick player," Beeler said. "The service was good, he got a good ball, and he was able to position his body and kind of hold the defender off while he was moving down the field. The finish, it was a good finish."

Rogers threatened little in the first half except for a brief period just before halftime. The Mounties got off a clean kick but the attempt from about 15 yards away sailed wide of the Springdale goal.

Rogers' best opportunity to score came early in the second half when a kick from about 20 yards bounced off the top of the Springdale goal and in front of the net. But Rogers shot wide again on the rebound with the Springdale goal wide open.

Guerrero, who had an assist in the first half, gained control of a ball that bounced off a Rogers defender and scored to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0 with 24:44 left to play in the game.

Springdale will continue 6A-West Conference play against Fayetteville on Monday.

"It was a really good week for us and, hopefully, we'll keep it rolling next week," Beeler said.