State reports lowest daily covid death toll of year

With the exception of a day in which Arkansas reclassified 174 coronavirus deaths because of a "data clean-up," Saturday marked the lowest death toll from the disease in Arkansas this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department reported two additional coronavirus deaths, raising the state's official covid-19 death toll since March 2020 to 5,641. The only day this year in which Arkansas reported fewer deaths was Feb. 28, when the official death toll fell from 5,417 to 5,243 after some deaths were reclassified. The actual number of covid-related deaths in the 24-hour period ending on the afternoon of Feb. 28 is unknown.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas have also fallen to 142, their lowest level since June 4, according to the Health Department.

Officials said an additional 29,343 doses of vaccine have been administered, and more than 457,000 people in Arkansas have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department reported 330,970 total virus cases since March 2020, up by 217 from Friday.

The rolling average of new cases has fallen from 253.4 per day to 151.1, or 40.4%, and the rolling average of deaths declined from 13.1 daily to 8, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday expanded the vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state 16 and older.

