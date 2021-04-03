TRACK AND FIELD

Baker takes long jump at Oregon

University of Arkansas freshman John Baker went 23 feet, 6 1/4 inches to win the long jump on Friday night at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene, Ore. It’s the first meet being held at Oregon’s new Hayward Field.

Arkansas freshman Ruben Banks threw 211 feet, 2 inches in the hammer to take second. His throw ranks No. 2 on the Razorbacks’ all-time list behind Erich Sullins, who holds the record at 222-7 in 2019.

Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi took seventh in the Invitational 1,500 meters in a time of 3:41.60.

Rhett Nelson, a freshman from Texarkana, cleared 16-0 3/4 to take second in the pole vault for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas junior Kennedy Thompson ran a personal-best 4:19.08 to take fifth in the women’s invitational 1,500 for Arkansas. Senior Carina Viljoen was sixth in 4:19.67 and junior Krissy Gear seventh in a personal-best 4:21.21.

BASEBALL

ASU shuts out UALR

Liam Hicks went 4 for 4 with a home run to lead Arkansas State University (7-14, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) to a series-clinching 4-0 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (12-10, 3-2) on Friday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Hicks’ home run, his second of the season, gave the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

ASU scored three runs in the eighth inning for a 4-0 lead. Jaylon Deshazier’s two-run triple scored Hicks and Tyler Duncan to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Sky-Lar Culver singled to bring home Deshazier.

Will Nash started for ASU, allowing 4 hits while striking out 3 in 5 innings. Tyler Jeans (1-0) pitched the final four innings and struck out seven.

Culver had three hits for the Red Wolves, who outhit the Trojans 9-7. Eldrige Figueroa led the Trojans offensively, going 3 for 3. Hayden Arnold (3-3) allowed 4 runs on 9 hits in 7 2/3 innings and struck out 10 while walking 2.

UCA loses two to Sam Houston State

The University of Central Arkansas (9-15, 6-9 Southland Conference) lost twice to Sam Houston State (11-13, 8-7) on Friday, 2-0 and 3-1, at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA managed eight hits over the two games to drop their third in a row against the Bearkats.

Jack Rogers’ sacrifice fly and Colton Cowser’s home run in the third inning of game one gave the Bearkats a 2-0 lead. UCA was held to three hits in the first game, with Kolby Johnson picking up two hits.

In the second game, AJ Mendolia’s RBI single tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Sam Houston State scored two runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Mendolia led the Bears in game two with two hits.

UAPB falls at home

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-15, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lost 11-1 to Grambling State (7-14, 4-3) on Friday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Grambling scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth inning to lead 6-0.

UAPB’s only run came in the fifth inning when Dante Leach’s RBI single brought home Edwin Delacruz.

The Golden Lions were held to five hits as Leach, Karsten Vasquez, Declaudio Irvin, Kacy Higgins and Justin Rieschick all had a hit apiece.

SOFTBALL

UCA wins at Northwestern State

Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beavers each had complete-game victories as the University of Central Arkansas (21-10, 9-2 Southland Conference) swept Northwestern (La.) State in a doubleheader 3-1 and 4-0 on Friday at Lady Demon Diamond in Natchitoches, La.

Johnson (7-4) allowed 1 run on 4 hits and struck out 5 in 7 innings in the first game.

Beavers (10-3) didn’t allow a run in 7 innings and struck out 6 while scattering 3 hits in the second game.

In the first game, Kristen Whitehouse homered and Jenna Wildeman had two hits to lead the Bears.

Cylia Hill hit a two-run home run in the second game and finished 2 for 3 for UCA.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses spring opener

Arkansas State University (8-9) lost its first match of the spring season 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 to Kansas (11-10) on Friday at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan.

Paulina Sobolewska led the Red Wolves with nine kills.

Tatum Ticknor added nine digs for ASU.

BASKETBALL

ASU freshman leaving

Arkansas State University freshman Vic Dames has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Friday.

The 6-0 wing from Loganville, Ga., averaged 2.0 points per game in five appearances during her debut season with the Red Wolves. Dames scored five points and pulled down two rebounds in a season-high 11 minutes against Champion Christian on Dec. 15.

Dames is the sixth player to leave the program since the conclusion of the regular season.

— Eli Lederman