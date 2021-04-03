Sections
Suspect identified in slaying of teen

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:11 a.m.

North Little Rock Police identified the suspect in the killing of a 13-year-old girl on Sunday night in a Friday news release.

Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart, 17, of North Little Rock is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of Arianna Staggers, 13, of North Little Rock, the release states.

Staggers was killed by at least one gunshot wound about 5:28 p.m. in a residence on 1113 Healy St. where responders found her deceased.

Residents of nearby houses said the people who live in the house had only moved there a month previously.

Investigators are asking those with any information about the whereabouts of Stewart to call Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the Police Department’s Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

