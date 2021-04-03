Talks set on Iran nuke deal

BERLIN -- The United States and other original signatories to the Iran nuclear deal will convene in Vienna next week in an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement that President Joe Biden has said he wants to see salvaged.

The announcement marks one of the first bits of tangible progress in efforts to return both nations to terms of the 2015 accord, which bound Iran to restrictions in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions.

The European Union issued a chairman's statement after a meeting Friday announcing the Vienna talks "in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures." All parties, including Russia and China, "emphasized their commitment to preserve the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," referring to the nuclear agreement, the statement said.

Both sides have been trying, through the European participants, to find a way back to the agreement without causing political problems at home.

Iran will hold a presidential election in June, and the government clearly wants to show progress toward the lifting of punishing sanctions before then. Biden must be careful not to give Republicans in the Senate, most of whom opposed the deal in the first place, any sense that he is giving in to Iranian demands.

While Iran has always insisted it will never seek a nuclear weapon, the country is now thought to be only a few months away from amassing enough highly enriched uranium to create at least one nuclear weapon, so time is a factor for Washington, too.

Israel, Saudi Arabia and other U.S. allies and strategic partners are on perpetual alert against the possibility of their top rival, Iran, attaining nuclear arms, keeping tensions up in a region where the U.S. military is present and has often intervened.

Representatives of Iran, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and China will convene Tuesday with two challenges on the table: how to roll back the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration and bring Tehran's nuclear program back into the limits set by the deal.

U.S. envoys will not be part of those discussions, but will be on hand for "separate contacts" with the group, according to a European Commission statement.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said "we do not anticipate" direct U.S.-Iran talks in Vienna, but "the United States remains open to them."

He said the meeting will look at both the "nuclear steps that Iran would need to take" to regain compliance with the nuclear deal and "the sanctions relief steps that the United States would need to take in order to return to compliance as well."

"We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead," he added. "But we believe this is a healthy step forward."

Biden's Iran envoy, Rob Malley, also played down expectations for the talks. "This is a first step," he tweeted, saying we're now "on the right path."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the "diplomatic road ahead may be long, as it was during the first negotiations.

"We are very clear-eyed about the hurdles that remain," she said.

Russia's ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said "the impression is that we are on the right track, but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. The stakeholders seem to be ready for that."

SANCTIONS DEMAND

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said there would be no direct meeting between Iran and the United States. "Unnecessary," he tweeted as Iranian officials stood firm on Tehran's demand that the Biden administration first ease the sanctions as a precondition to dialogue.

The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018, reimposing sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. President Donald Trump called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."

The sanctions included banking measures aimed at cutting off the country from the international financial system. Other measures sanctioned Iran's oil sales and blacklisted top government officials.

Unable to reap the economic benefits of the deal, Iran has argued that it should not be bound by the limits it put on its nuclear program, which includes uranium enrichment for reactors, and has gradually breached its commitments.

In recent months, Iran has increased the quantity and quality of uranium it is enriching and also informed the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency that it had begun working on equipment needed to produce uranium metal, which can be used to produce nuclear warheads.

Previous efforts to negotiate a U.S. return to the deal have been confounded by arguments over whether Tehran or Washington should take the first step.

The two sides also are laboring against the legacy of the Trump administration's blitz to reimpose sanctions and add many new ones.The issue of sanctions relief "is more complex than the nuclear issue, in part because Trump took steps explicitly aimed at making this process more difficult," Henry Rome, a senior Iran analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington, wrote in a briefing Friday.

TEHRAN'S STANCE

Biden administration officials have indicated that they are willing to meet with Iran to agree on a full return to compliance without renegotiating the original deal.

Iranian officials have questioned why such a meeting would be necessary since Tehran's terms are clear. It wants the lifting of all U.S. sanctions and has little interest in discussing other matters.

In February, hopes were dashed for a possible meeting that would be attended by the United States and Iran after Tehran said it wanted more information on what would be discussed. Both governments have faced domestic political pressure not to return to the deal.

European nations have been attempting to mediate the impasse after concerns that the window for diplomacy may be closing. Iran's June election is expected to deliver a more hard-line government and could lessen the chances of an easy return to the agreement.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the final say on all major policy moves. The government, led by President Hassan Rouhani, was given the green light to negotiate the nuclear deal. Rouhani, however, cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

"The political space is increasingly shrinking" in both Tehran and Washington, and there is a sense of urgency, said a senior European official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations. "If we don't get there in two months, it will definitely be a bad sign."

The official said that although U.S. officials would not directly meet with the Iranian delegation, "the idea is for the Americans to be in Vienna and to be ready for this indirect negotiation."

Any deal reached would need the approval of Khamenei, likely ensuring policy continuity after Iran's election, the EU official said.

NEW STRATEGY

The EU official said the negotiators planned a new strategy that they hoped would speed a deal.

Rather than argue about whether the United States will drop sanctions first or Iran will rein in its nuclear activities, they will negotiate a list of moves for each side in parallel. The hope is that Tehran and Washington then can implement provisions at the same time.

That strategy contradicted what Zarif, the foreign minister, and other Iranian officials said publicly Friday, repeating the Iranian demand that Washington drop its sanctions first.

Iranian news agencies quoted Abbas Araghchi, the country's deputy foreign minister, as reiterating his government's insistence that "termination" of U.S. sanctions was the first step in reviving the nuclear agreement and getting Tehran to end its "retaliatory" measures, including increasing the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium.

There was "no need for any negotiations on America's return to the [agreement]," he added. "The path ahead of the U.S. is fully clear."

"The U.S. can return to the deal and stop breaching the law in the same way it withdrew from the deal and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran," Araghchi said.

Zarif said the aim of the Vienna meeting would be to finalize sanctions lifting and nuclear issues ahead of a "choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures."

Negotiators expect to focus exclusively on reviving the nuclear deal, not in expanding talks to try to rein in Iranian activity in other areas such as military advancements.

That idea had been floated in Washington and in other capitals. But diplomats ultimately decided that the narrower focus is the best way to revive the deal.

The more limited approach may increase criticism of Biden's efforts among Iran critics in Washington, who say the nuclear deal has given Iran the freedom to dial up its actions as a regional troublemaker in other forums.

Information for this article was contributed by Loveday Morris, Kareem Fahim and Michael Birnbaum of The Washington Post; by Ellen Knickmeyer, Raf Casert, Nasser Karimi, Jon Gambrell and Daria Litvinova of The Associated Press; and by Steven Erlanger of The New York Times.