Opinion

Tools & Toys: Wave Pull and Zum Mask Mist

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:46 a.m.
Wave Pull

What's to love: Bring a natural element to cabinets and drawers with a handle made of wood in a soft curved design.

What does it do: The wooden pulls are precision engineered from a single piece of wood, according to the company, and are available in walnut or oak. They are 10-inches long and project out an inch from the drawer or cabinet front. The company, Ashley Norton, makes an array of wooden pulls and handles. Prices vary according to size and finish. Visit ashleynorton.com for more information.

Zum Mask Mist

What's to love: If a mask must be worn all day, it might as well smell good.

What does it do: Zum, the makers of the wonderfully fragrant goat's milk soap Zum Bar have introduced sprays for masks and face coverings that are available in three scents: Eucalyptus, Lavender and Rosemary Citrus. They are made with essential oils and hydrosol, which the company says is naturally produced when plants are steam distilled. To use, give a mask about three spritzes and wait about a minute before putting it on. Mask Mists sell for $9.50 each. For more information, visit www.indigowild.com.

