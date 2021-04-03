UAM setter wins GAC honors

RUSSELLVILLE -- University of Arkansas at Monticello senior volleyball player Katie Pearson has been named the Great American Conference Setter of the Week, the league office announced Thursday. Pearson earned the honor for the second time this season following a career-high 56-assist performance in the Blossoms' four-set victory over Southern Arkansas on Tuesday.

Pearson, a senior from Kansas City, Mo., led the Blossoms to a four-set win against rival Southern Arkansas to clinch the No. 4 seed and a home game in the first round of the GAC tournament. She totaled 56 assists, 14 per set in the contest, and added eight digs. She ranks fourth in the GAC in assists, averaging 9.68 per set.

UAM opens the first round of the GAC tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Steelman Field House against Ouachita Baptist.