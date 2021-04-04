Arkansas finishes sweep of Auburn

Leadoff batter Hannah McEwen had two hits and drove in a run as the University of Arkansas defeated Auburn 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., to complete a three-game sweep of the Tigers and earn their 12th consecutive victory.

No. 11 Arkansas (31-3) improved to 12-0 in the SEC and is the only remaining unbeaten team in the conference. The Razorbacks outscored the No. 25 Tigers 11-1 in the three-game series and posted their seventh shutout of the season.

Auburn's final 13 batters were retired in order.

Both of the Razorbacks' runs were unearned.

McEwen walked and scored in the first inning when Auburn's Alyssa Rivera mishandled a ball in right field. In the sixth inning, McEwen's infield ground out to first drove in Keely Huffine, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on a throwing error.

Pitchers Jenna Bloom (7-1) and Autumn Storms combined on a three-hitter. Bloom went 5 innings, gave up 3 hits and struck out 3. Storms tossed 2 perfect innings -- striking out 4 of the 6 batters she faced -- to collect her third save.

Braxton Burnside, who drove in all three runs in Friday's 3-0 victory, was walked in all four plate appearances Saturday.

Losing pitcher Maddie Penta (6-5) lasted only 1 2/3 innings. She allowed three hits and walked three. Reliever Shelby Lowe also gave up 3 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7 in 5 1/3 innings.

Sam Torres also had two hits for the Razorbacks while Larissa Cesena doubled.

Auburn (19-11, 1-8) picked up two hits in the third inning. Makayla Packer opened the inning with a single but was erased on a double play. Sydney Cox doubled but was left stranded when Tyler King hit into a ground out.