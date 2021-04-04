At the Post

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,995,562

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $507,530

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $6,488,032

SATURDAY'S STARS

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. won four races Saturday after being a double winner Friday.

Santana won the second race aboard Alex's Strike ($3.80, $2.60, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.55; the fourth race with Raggedy Annie ($4.40, $2.20, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.77; the sixth race with Abrogate ($8.00, $3.40, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.54; and the 11th race with Pauline's Pearl ($3.60, $2.80, $2.10), covering 1 and 1/16th miles in 1:43.64.

Jockeys Fernando De La Cruz and Francisco Arrieta each won two races.

De La Cruz won the third race aboard Montgomery Park ($3.00, $2.40, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.98, and the seventh race with Best You Ever Seen ($13.60, $6.20, $3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.11.

Arrieta won the eighth race with Malibu Marlee ($11.00, $4.40, $3.00), covering 1 mile in 1:39.99, and the 12th race with Green Light Go ($3.20, $2.80, $2.40), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:43.55.

NO LIVE RACING TODAY

There will be no live racing today in observance of Easter, but Oaklawn will be open for training from 7 a.m.-9 a.m.