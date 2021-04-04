BEST-SELLERS

Fiction
- WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.
- THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.
- LIFE AFTER DEATH by Sister Souljah. In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.
- THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
- KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro. An “Artificial Friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.
- THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
- DARK SKY by C.J. Box. The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk hunting trip.
- WE BEGIN AT THE END by Chris Whitaker. Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teenager when a man is released from prison.
- WILD SIGN by Patricia Briggs. The sixth book in the Alpha and Omega series. Mated werewolves Charles Cornick and Anna Latham look into what might have caused everyone living in a small town to disappear.
- THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.
Nonfiction
- THIS IS THE FIRE by Don Lemon. The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.
- THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson. How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.
- GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
- CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
- HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER by Bill Gates. A prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.
- UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
- A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.
- THE SUM OF US by Heather McGhee. The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.
- JUST AS I AM by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.
- THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
Paperback fiction
- LATER by Stephen King.
- THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
- THE ROSE CODE by Kate Quinn.
- HOME BODY by Rupi Kaur.
- THE DUKE AND I by Julia Quinn.
Paperback nonfiction
- THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
- BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
- NOMADLAND by Jessica Bruder.
- BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
- WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
Source: The New York Times