Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

BEST-SELLERS

Today at 2:00 a.m.

Fiction

  1. WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.
  2. THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.
  3. LIFE AFTER DEATH by Sister Souljah. In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.
  4. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
  5. KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro. An “Artificial Friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.
  6. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
  7. DARK SKY by C.J. Box. The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk hunting trip.
  8. WE BEGIN AT THE END by Chris Whitaker. Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teenager when a man is released from prison.
  9. WILD SIGN by Patricia Briggs. The sixth book in the Alpha and Omega series. Mated werewolves Charles Cornick and Anna Latham look into what might have caused everyone living in a small town to disappear.
  10. THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.

Nonfiction

  1. THIS IS THE FIRE by Don Lemon. The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.
  2. THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson. How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.
  3. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
  4. CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
  5. HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER by Bill Gates. A prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.
  6. UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
  7. A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.
  8. THE SUM OF US by Heather McGhee. The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.
  9. JUST AS I AM by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.
  10. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Paperback fiction

  1. LATER by Stephen King.
  2. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
  3. THE ROSE CODE by Kate Quinn.
  4. HOME BODY by Rupi Kaur.
  5. THE DUKE AND I by Julia Quinn.

Paperback nonfiction

  1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
  2. BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
  3. NOMADLAND by Jessica Bruder.
  4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
  5. WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.

Source: The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Vaccine passport idea draws GOP pushback
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Churches prepare to mark second Easter in pandemic
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Caretakers still not using PPE at state centers
by Kat Stromquist
Mental health draws focus in Capitol attack
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Author put Piggott over Paris in 1933
by Bill Bowden
ADVERTISEMENT