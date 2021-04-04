Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Birth Announcements

Today at 3:01 a.m.

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 18

Charles II and Reagan Anderson, Cabot, son.

Matthew and Lauren Ewing, Little Rock, daughter.

March 19

Kaleb and Chelsea Wolfe, Little Rock, daughter.

March 20

Samantha Donley and Benny Billups, Dermott, daughter.

March 21

Cooper and Lauren Williams, Sherwood, daughter.

Chris and Aubrey Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

March 24

Jason and Mitzi Langley, Little Rock, daughter.

John and Brittany Wolfe, Little Rock, daughter.

March 25

Jason and Ann Snelson, Little Rock, son.

March 26

Evan and Erica Blake, Sherwood, son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Marchers oppose British plan for protests
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Arrest warrant sought in rail crash
by RALPH JENNINGS AND JOHNSON LAI THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans wrestle with MLB decision
by MAE ANDERSON AND LEAH WILLINGHAM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burma death toll rises in protest crackdown
by The Associated Press
2 virus deaths in state mark 1-day low for '21
by Ashton Eley
ADVERTISEMENT