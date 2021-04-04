Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 18

Charles II and Reagan Anderson, Cabot, son.

Matthew and Lauren Ewing, Little Rock, daughter.

March 19

Kaleb and Chelsea Wolfe, Little Rock, daughter.

March 20

Samantha Donley and Benny Billups, Dermott, daughter.

March 21

Cooper and Lauren Williams, Sherwood, daughter.

Chris and Aubrey Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

March 24

Jason and Mitzi Langley, Little Rock, daughter.

John and Brittany Wolfe, Little Rock, daughter.

March 25

Jason and Ann Snelson, Little Rock, son.

March 26

Evan and Erica Blake, Sherwood, son.