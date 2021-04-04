Sections
Boys Basketball Rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:53 a.m.

Boys final rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 21-2

COMMENT Charging Wildcats regain their status as the best in their class.

2.) Little Rock Central 6A-Central 23-5

COMMENT Ross doing magical things at Central.

3.) Jonesboro 5A-East 24-3

COMMENT Swift will lose McBride, but he’ll restock.

4.) Bentonville 6A-West 22-3

COMMENT The Tigers will be tough to beat next year.

5.) Mills 4A-5 25-4

COMMENT A pair of Kings will fuel the Comets in 2021-22.

6.) Maumelle 5A-Central 20-6

COMMENT Shook and Hornets were close to title.

7.) Bryant 6A-Central 19-5

COMMENT Hornets have a solid nucleus returning.

8.)L ittle Rock Parkview 5A-Central 22-4

COMMENT This young group will be much better next season.

9.) Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 24-4

COMMENT Interested to see what Smith does as a senior.

10.) Morrilton 4A-4 20-7

COMMENT High expectations will surround Pinion, Devil Dogs.

CLASS 6A

  1. North Little Rock 21-2
  2. Little Rock Central 23-5
  3. Bentonville 22-3
  4. Bryant 19-5
  5. Fort Smith Northside 14-12
  6. Fayetteville 22-6

CLASS 5A

  1. Jonesboro 24-3
  2. Maumelle 20-6
  3. Little Rock Parkview 22-4
  4. Sylvan Hills 24-4
  5. Pine Bluff 16-5
  6. Marion 18-4

CLASS 4A

  1. Mills 25-4
  2. Morrilton 20-7
  3. Magnolia 23-1
  4. Blytheville 28-3
  5. Farmington 22-6
  6. Monticello 16-7

CLASS 3A

  1. Harding Academy 21-7
  2. Mayflower 25-4
  3. McGehee 18-5
  4. Lamar 21-8
  5. Osceola 20-5
  6. Central Arkansas Christian 16-8

CLASS 2A

  1. Marianna 22-1
  2. Caddo Hills 31-5
  3. Earle 17-3
  4. White County Central 24-8
  5. Dierks 26-4
  6. Fordyce 20-5

CLASS 1A

  1. Viola 37-6
  2. West Side Greers Ferry 27-7
  3. Nevada 20-3
  4. Izard County 27-8
  5. Bradley 18-4
  6. Ridgefield Christian 23-10
