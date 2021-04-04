Boys Basketball Rankings

Boys final rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 21-2

COMMENT Charging Wildcats regain their status as the best in their class.

2.) Little Rock Central 6A-Central 23-5

COMMENT Ross doing magical things at Central.

3.) Jonesboro 5A-East 24-3

COMMENT Swift will lose McBride, but he’ll restock.

4.) Bentonville 6A-West 22-3

COMMENT The Tigers will be tough to beat next year.

5.) Mills 4A-5 25-4

COMMENT A pair of Kings will fuel the Comets in 2021-22.

6.) Maumelle 5A-Central 20-6

COMMENT Shook and Hornets were close to title.

7.) Bryant 6A-Central 19-5

COMMENT Hornets have a solid nucleus returning.

8.)L ittle Rock Parkview 5A-Central 22-4

COMMENT This young group will be much better next season.

9.) Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 24-4

COMMENT Interested to see what Smith does as a senior.

10.) Morrilton 4A-4 20-7

COMMENT High expectations will surround Pinion, Devil Dogs.

CLASS 6A

North Little Rock 21-2 Little Rock Central 23-5 Bentonville 22-3 Bryant 19-5 Fort Smith Northside 14-12 Fayetteville 22-6

CLASS 5A

Jonesboro 24-3 Maumelle 20-6 Little Rock Parkview 22-4 Sylvan Hills 24-4 Pine Bluff 16-5 Marion 18-4

CLASS 4A

Mills 25-4 Morrilton 20-7 Magnolia 23-1 Blytheville 28-3 Farmington 22-6 Monticello 16-7

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy 21-7 Mayflower 25-4 McGehee 18-5 Lamar 21-8 Osceola 20-5 Central Arkansas Christian 16-8

CLASS 2A

Marianna 22-1 Caddo Hills 31-5 Earle 17-3 White County Central 24-8 Dierks 26-4 Fordyce 20-5

CLASS 1A