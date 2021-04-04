Boys Basketball Rankings

Boys final rankings
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 21-2
COMMENT Charging Wildcats regain their status as the best in their class.
2.) Little Rock Central 6A-Central 23-5
COMMENT Ross doing magical things at Central.
3.) Jonesboro 5A-East 24-3
COMMENT Swift will lose McBride, but he’ll restock.
4.) Bentonville 6A-West 22-3
COMMENT The Tigers will be tough to beat next year.
5.) Mills 4A-5 25-4
COMMENT A pair of Kings will fuel the Comets in 2021-22.
6.) Maumelle 5A-Central 20-6
COMMENT Shook and Hornets were close to title.
7.) Bryant 6A-Central 19-5
COMMENT Hornets have a solid nucleus returning.
8.)L ittle Rock Parkview 5A-Central 22-4
COMMENT This young group will be much better next season.
9.) Sylvan Hills 5A-Central 24-4
COMMENT Interested to see what Smith does as a senior.
10.) Morrilton 4A-4 20-7
COMMENT High expectations will surround Pinion, Devil Dogs.
CLASS 6A
- North Little Rock 21-2
- Little Rock Central 23-5
- Bentonville 22-3
- Bryant 19-5
- Fort Smith Northside 14-12
- Fayetteville 22-6
CLASS 5A
- Jonesboro 24-3
- Maumelle 20-6
- Little Rock Parkview 22-4
- Sylvan Hills 24-4
- Pine Bluff 16-5
- Marion 18-4
CLASS 4A
- Mills 25-4
- Morrilton 20-7
- Magnolia 23-1
- Blytheville 28-3
- Farmington 22-6
- Monticello 16-7
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy 21-7
- Mayflower 25-4
- McGehee 18-5
- Lamar 21-8
- Osceola 20-5
- Central Arkansas Christian 16-8
CLASS 2A
- Marianna 22-1
- Caddo Hills 31-5
- Earle 17-3
- White County Central 24-8
- Dierks 26-4
- Fordyce 20-5
CLASS 1A
- Viola 37-6
- West Side Greers Ferry 27-7
- Nevada 20-3
- Izard County 27-8
- Bradley 18-4
- Ridgefield Christian 23-10