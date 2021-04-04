Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 1000 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

John Keen, 4224 Markham St., Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 4415 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 2400 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $725,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC, 8 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $700,000.

Parkinson Building Group Inc., 5300 Edgewood Road, Little Rock, $500,000.

Parkinson Building Group Inc., 2000 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $400,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC, 3307 W. 15th, Little Rock, $285,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 211 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $230,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, $153,000.

HY Road Construction, 1819 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Curtis Contracting, Inc., 400 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Double A Remodeling Inc., 20 Wingate Drive, Little Rock, $134,000.

Ron Head Construction Company, 5500 Southwood Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

Dave Grundfest Company, 1 Broadview Drive, Little Rock, $90,000.