Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
CBM Construction, 1000 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.
John Keen, 4224 Markham St., Little Rock, $75,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 4415 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $1,300,000.
Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 2400 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $725,000.
Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC, 8 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $700,000.
Parkinson Building Group Inc., 5300 Edgewood Road, Little Rock, $500,000.
Parkinson Building Group Inc., 2000 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $400,000.
Kustommade Properties, LLC, 3307 W. 15th, Little Rock, $285,000.
Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 211 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $230,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, $153,000.
HY Road Construction, 1819 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Curtis Contracting, Inc., 400 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $150,000.
Double A Remodeling Inc., 20 Wingate Drive, Little Rock, $134,000.
Ron Head Construction Company, 5500 Southwood Road, Little Rock, $125,000.
Dave Grundfest Company, 1 Broadview Drive, Little Rock, $90,000.