The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72205

• 6000 W. Markham St., commercial, Victor Aviala, 7:53 p.m. March 25, property value unknown.

• 1815 Marlyn Dr., residential, Shniece Watson, midnight March 21, property valued at $2,450.

72209

• 30 Althea Cir., residential, Tiffany Jordan, 2:53 a.m. March 26, property valued at $15,000.

• 6817 Knollwood Road, residential, Charles Martin Stewart, midnight March 24, property valued at $1,501.

• One Cooperative Way, commercial, Chris Carter, 1:30 a.m. March 30, property valued at $3,580.

72211

• 10901 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Jessica Kinney, 5:30 a.m. March 26, property valued at $926.

North Little Rock

72113

• 13300 Crystal Hill Road SB, commercial, A-1 Cellular Repair, 4:36 a.m. March 5, property valued at $301.

• 8337 Counts Massie Road, residential, Jordan Coffman, 5 p.m. March 9, property valued at $850.

72114

• 615 W. 22nd St., residential, Ardecy Gyce, 10:21 p.m. March 10, property valued at $713.

72116

• 1412 Starfield, residential, Lana Parker, 6:48 p.m. March 5, property valued at $10,200.

72117

• 3400 Industrial Center, residential, Norman Simmons, 5 p.m. March 5, property valued at $3,600.

•513 Ellen, residential, Lacey Magie, 9:05 a.m. March 10, property valued at $160.

72118

• 3801 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Edwards Cash Savers, 5:45 p.m. March 27, property valued at $15.