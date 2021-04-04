College transfer portal in full swing

"My, people come and go so quickly here."

Those words were spoken by Judy Garland in her role as Dorothy shortly after dropping from the sky into Munchkin land in "The Wizard of Oz."

I'll apply those same words today to college athletics, where free agency is now in full swing.

By last count, over 1,100 men and 800 women have entered their names in the now-familiar transfer portal, which was created by the NCAA in 2018 to manage the comings and goings of college athletes. Players routinely announce on Twitter their plan to leave and it goes something like this:

"Thank you to (insert any university) and the teammates I've grown to love. I'll always cherish our time together. But after much reflection, I've decided to continue my journey down a different path."

Boom! For unsuspecting coaches, a surprise departure is like someone had just dropped a house on them.

There are many reasons why an athlete decides to transfer, most of them legitimate. Young people get homesick. Young people miss their friends and family. Or, a situation arises within the family, often with an illness, where they need to be closer to home.

All valid reasons. But how do you explain someone like Arik Gilbert, a freshman tight end who opted out after playing eight games with LSU in 2020. Gilbert announced he was transferring to Florida but never enrolled in school. Gilbert is back in the transfer portal and there is speculation among LSU fans Gilbert could end up back on the Bayou.

Come on, now. How about a little maturity here. Isn't that what the college experience is all about?

Full disclosure: I'm in my 60s, including 36 years as a sports writer. I'm convinced how folks feel about the current state of college athletics falls along generational lines.

Old folks like me don't like the idea college athletes can pretty much come and go as they please without repercussions. Much younger folks like the added freedom for college athletes in making decisions, regardless of the time and effort it took for college sports programs to get them on campus in the first place.

Data from an NCAA Financial Report reveals that Georgia topped all Power 5 programs by spending more than $3 million in football recruiting expenses for fiscal year 2019. College programs will become smarter on how they spend their money and recruiting off the transfer portal may become a standard practice for coaches. We saw an example of that last week when hours after Desi Sills wrote on Twitter he was leaving Arkansas, the Razorbacks announced they've added Au'Diese Toney as a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh.

"My, people come and go so quickly here."

You're right, Dorothy, and the revolving doors in college athletics will continue throughout the spring and summer. Please be aware I favor a one-time transfer rule for college athletes without being forced by the NCAA to sit out a year. ONE TIME.

A friend whose opinion I respect reminds me I can change jobs at any time or could've changed schools had I wanted without penalty. True, but no one actively recruited me or spent one penny on me to attend Arkansas State. And no one would've noticed, except for a few friends and relatives, had I decided to leave at any time.

I was a walk-on as a part-time worker in the school cafeteria, which is quite different than a 4- or 5-star recruit who is provided with meals, housing, and a free education by the university they sign with. And, yes, it's going to sting when a player leaves the program, for whatever reason.

I'll end here by quoting another fictional character -- one who was a football star, a war hero, shrimp boat captain, and marathon runner who inspired a smiley face on T-shirts that was worn by thousands.

"That's all I have to say about that."