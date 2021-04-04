Different kind of train visits area

DECATUR -- A different type of train rolled through the Gravette-Decatur-Gentry area on March 17. Its mission, to inspect and repair any defects, such as cracks or chips that have cropped up along the Kansas City Southern mainline track from Kansas City to the Gulf Coast.

The train was a HG 400 number 401 rail grinder used to fix cracks and chips in steel rail on railroads across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

HG 401 consists of 2 diesel-electric locomotives (one on each end), two 75,000 gallon walk-around water tank cars, three rail grinding cars, an equipment support car, and an old Budd passenger car converted into crew quarters. All total, RG 401 is 700 feet in length and has an axle weight of 36 tons.

The rail grinding cars are equipped with six (three on each side) 16- and 22-inch grinding heads capable of working up to 20 miles an hour. As the grinding heads work on smoothing out the top of the rail, they generate many sparks which present a fire hazard in those areas stricken by the recent drought. The entire train from locomotive to locomotive is equipped with a piping system that sucks water out of the tank cars into a set of nozzles under the cars and along the side rails of the cars. Once opened, the water from the side jets can reach over 10 feet away from the train and are capable of putting out any fires started by low flying pieces of hot metal generated by the grinders.

The RG 400 series can extend the life of a set of rails for several years before new rails are needed.

As fast as RG 401 arrived in the area it was gone, moving onto the next section of track needing inspection and servicing.

