Dinner for six

Clark Trim and Henrik Thostrup opened their home March 22 for the filming of Springtime Sonata -- one of four cooking demonstrations in the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild's A Symphony of Flavors series.

Six guests were invited to watch the filming and enjoy the end results. They were welcomed at the door with a glass of champagne and invited in to listen to music by violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist John Krebs. This was followed by a demonstration by Thostrup preparing a Roast Rack of Lamb Provence while guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres.

The guests then dined at a beautifully set table centered with a pair of brightly colored arrangements of gerbera daisies, hydrangeas, roses and lilies interspersed with silver tapers in silver candleholders.

In addition to lamb, the menu included Mediterranean Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad, Italian Style Baby Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary and Asparagus with Italian Prosciutto.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins