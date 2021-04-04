Sections
PLEASE COME IN

Dinner for six

Springtime Sonata cooking demonstration filmed while guests enjoy the results by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:32 a.m.
John Krebs on 03/22/2021 at a filming of Symphony of Flavors at the home of Clark Trim and Henrik Thostrup (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Clark Trim and Henrik Thostrup opened their home March 22 for the filming of Springtime Sonata -- one of four cooking demonstrations in the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild's A Symphony of Flavors series.

Six guests were invited to watch the filming and enjoy the end results. They were welcomed at the door with a glass of champagne and invited in to listen to music by violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist John Krebs. This was followed by a demonstration by Thostrup preparing a Roast Rack of Lamb Provence while guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres.

The guests then dined at a beautifully set table centered with a pair of brightly colored arrangements of gerbera daisies, hydrangeas, roses and lilies interspersed with silver tapers in silver candleholders.

Gallery: Symphony of Flavors

In addition to lamb, the menu included Mediterranean Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad, Italian Style Baby Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary and Asparagus with Italian Prosciutto.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

