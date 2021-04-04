Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

District approves increases in pay

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The Smackover-Norphlet School Board has approved pay increases for the district's teachers, paraprofessionals and classified employees.

The decision means the licensed salary schedule pay increases by $1,250 per year and classified pay increases by 75 cents per hour.

The pay raises will make the Smackover-Norphlet School more competitive with other districts in its region, Superintendent Jason Black said.

"This bump in the salary schedule will make our pay for licensed teachers tied for third in our region when it comes to bachelor's degrees and second when looking at BA+15 (Bachelor's degree plus 15 credit hours) and Master's Degree schedules," Black said in a post on the district website.

"For a reference, two years ago we were ranked eighth in our region. We were also able to increase our classified staff wages by $.75-an-hour bringing these positions to the top quartile across the region... as this group was also ranked mid to low in comparisons two years ago," Black wrote.

The next Smackover-Norphlet regular school board meeting is scheduled for April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Prairie Grove hires animal control officer
by Lynn Kutter
Water flows over Springtown's low-water bridge
by Randy Moll
National Park College sets commencement
by John Anderson
Harding set to host financier Stephens
by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Vaccinations increasing steadily in area
by Keith Bryant
ADVERTISEMENT