District approves increases in pay

The Smackover-Norphlet School Board has approved pay increases for the district's teachers, paraprofessionals and classified employees.

The decision means the licensed salary schedule pay increases by $1,250 per year and classified pay increases by 75 cents per hour.

The pay raises will make the Smackover-Norphlet School more competitive with other districts in its region, Superintendent Jason Black said.

"This bump in the salary schedule will make our pay for licensed teachers tied for third in our region when it comes to bachelor's degrees and second when looking at BA+15 (Bachelor's degree plus 15 credit hours) and Master's Degree schedules," Black said in a post on the district website.

"For a reference, two years ago we were ranked eighth in our region. We were also able to increase our classified staff wages by $.75-an-hour bringing these positions to the top quartile across the region... as this group was also ranked mid to low in comparisons two years ago," Black wrote.

The next Smackover-Norphlet regular school board meeting is scheduled for April 19.