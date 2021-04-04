Dungee racks up another accolade

Chelsea Dungee's career as an Arkansas Razorback is over, but the postseason honors are still coming.

The 5-11 guard from Sapulpa, Okla., was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association All-American team Saturday. She's the first Razorback named to the 10-person team since Delmonica DeHorney earned the honor in 1991.

Dungee, who was also named third-team All-American by The Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association, announced her intentions to enter the WNBA Draft a little more than a week ago. Shameka Christon was the last Razorback to be an AP All-American in 2004.

University of Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said Dungee's mark on the program will be long lasting. The Razorbacks were picked to finish last in the SEC the year she transferred from Oklahoma, but the Razorbacks climbed into the top 15 in the country this season.

"Chelsea has been the catalyst to changing the expectations for our program these last three seasons," Neighbors said. "Memorable individual performances and monumental team wins. Setting individual scoring marks while helping the team to the program's only SEC Championship Game appearance and igniting a fan base from a few hundred a game to sellouts during a pandemic.

"I'll most remember how she treated our fans, and how appreciative she was of their embracing her as a Razorback."

She is joined on the team by fellow SEC players Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky.

The first-team All-SEC selection put together her best season as a Razorback this year, leading the league in scoring at 22.2 points per game. Her field goal percentage of 42.7% and three-point percentage of 38.2% were career bests.

Dungee led Arkansas (19-9) to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, but the Razorbacks were upset 66-62 by Wright State in the first round.

She often was at her best against some of the best competition.

Dungee scored 37 in the Razorbacks' win over No. 1 Connecticut, one of her four games of 30 or more points this season. She also scored in double figures in 31 consecutive games.

WBCA All-America team

POS., PLAYER, CL. SCHOOL

F Aliyah Boston, So. South Carolina

G Paige Bueckers, Fr. Connecticut

G Caitlin Clark, Fr. Iowa

G Chelsea Dungee, Sr. Arkansas

G Dana Evans, Sr. Louisville

F Naz Hillmon, Jr. Michigan

G Rhyne Howard, Jr. Kentucky

G Aari McDonald, Sr. Arizona

F NaLyssa Smith, Jr. Baylor

G Kiana Williams, Sr. Stanford