Education notebook

State promoting

new-courses raft

In a statewide media campaign, the Arkansas Department of Education is promoting a slate of newly approved career and workforce courses, the rigor of which will enable students to earn weighted grades on a 5.0 scale rather than a 4.0 scale for their completion.

The courses have been approved by an internal team at the department's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Division of Career and Technical Education and will be available to students during the 2021-22 school year.

"Act 623 of 2019 and the leadership of the General Assembly gave [the agencies] the tools needed to collaborate on offering these courses," said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. "These classes will give our students more learning opportunities that are rigorous and challenging. At the same time, these classes also allow students to explore and learn about careers they may be interested in pursuing."

The courses cover a range of topics, including newly adopted computer science and computing courses, such as cybersecurity, game design and computer programming. Other classes include civil engineering, agriculture and aerospace engineering. The courses may replace students' math and science graduation credits.

More information is available at: https://bit.ly/2PHyxH4.

Vice principal gets

new job with state

Ross White, vice principal at Siloam Springs High School since July 2019, will become director of the state's Division of Career and Technical Education, effective May 1, Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key has announced.

Before serving as vice principal, White was the director of the high school's career and technical education program. And from August 2008 to July 2018, he was a member of the career development and marketing faculty in the Alma School District.

White has a bachelor's degree in business education and a master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. He received an education specialist credential in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

"Having been a CTE teacher and an administrator, Mr. White brings a wealth of CTE experience and knowledge to the division," Key said. "I look forward to the contributions he will make to Arkansas' strong CTE program.

"I also want to thank Dr. Angela Kremers who served in the interim role of CTE director during the government transformation process," Key said. "I am so pleased that she will stay with the division as an associate director. With Dr. Kremers' expertise and Mr. White's exceptional qualifications, Arkansas' CTE program will continue to lead the nation in student-focused CTE education."

Applicants sought

for summer camps

Arkansas students who will be 10th-graders in the 2021-22 school year are eligible for Summer at ASMSA, which consists of free summer camps set for June 27-July 2 on the campus of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.

All camp expenses -- including tuition, housing, meals and class supplies -- are free.

Selection for all camps is competitive. Priority deadline for applications is Friday, but applications will be accepted until all spots are filled.

The four camps for which students may apply are:

• Studio Art Camp. Students will engage in observational drawing, collage, painting, photography and more.

• Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute. This is made possible through an Academic Enrichment for the Gifted and Talented in Summer (AEGIS) grant from the Arkansas Department of Education. Participants will engage in forensic crime scene analysis and microbial biochemical identification tests, gaining hands-on experience in molecular biology laboratory techniques, as well as scientific literacy and communication skills. Students will isolate their own DNA, collect and assess environmental bacteria for antibiotic resistance, learn about aspects of protein structure and mutations, and transform bacteria to make them glow in the dark.

• Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bootcamp. This camp is for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs and outside-the-box thinkers. Principles of design thinking, rapid product development, product/market fit, and business model development will be featured. The week culminates with an exposition in which attendees prepare and deliver public pitches of their ideas.

• Computer Science Camp. Hands-on experiences in robotics, computer graphics, animation, cybersecurity, and embedded systems are planned. The camp concludes with a half-day digital Capture the Flag hackathon activity that allows students to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills experienced throughout the week.

Information about the application process is at: asmsa.me/summeratASMS.

LISA Academy sets

its STEM festival

LISA Academy will host its seventh annual Arkansas STEM Festival from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds for about 10,000 online participants and a smaller number of in-person participants who will follow covid-19 protocols.

The keynote speaker will be U.S Sen. John Boozman R-Ark.

Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas' secretary of health, will also be featured, along with more than 50 STEM projects and an award ceremony -- all broadcast on the charter school"s YouTube channel.

The theme of the event is "Biomedical Frontier" to celebrate biomedical innovations that are relevant and creative, and presented in fun and interactive ways.