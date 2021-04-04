Facebook users' data seen online again

The personal data of more than half a billion Facebook users reemerged online Saturday, a reminder of the company's ability to collect mountains of information and its struggles to protect these sensitive assets.

The leak includes personal information on 533 million Facebook users, such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birth dates, bios and in some cases email addresses, Business Insider reported.

"This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019," a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email. "We found and fixed this issue in August 2019."

At the time, the company addressed a flaw in its technology that allowed the information to leak out. However, once such data escapes from Facebook's network, the company has limited power to stop it from spreading online.

Alon Gal, chief technology officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, discovered the data again Saturday.

Data leaks threaten to undermine Facebook's business model of gathering a large amount of personal information and using that to sell targeted ads.

Pond leak prompts state of emergency

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a storage pond of wastewater threatened to cause flooding and collapse a system with radioactive material.

Officials in Florida were evacuating homes and a highway Saturday near the large reservoir in the area north of Bradenton on Friday. News outlets say the Red Cross has been called in to help residents.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

The Tampa Bay Times says the reservoir in question held about 480 million gallons of wastewater before the company that operates it began discharging some of it to Port Manatee last week. At least 25 million gallons of the water had been discharged by early Thursday.

The pond where the leak was discovered is at a phosphate plant, where there are stacks of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive. It contains small amounts of naturally occurring radium and uranium, and the stacks can also release large concentrations of radon gas.

Officials worry that the collapse of the system could spew polluted water as well as more hazardous material into the area and bay.

State and local crews worked overnight to reinforce the breaches, but residents who live within a half-mile radius of the pond received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because a collapse was "imminent."

Base eyed for migrant-children housing

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. -- The federal government is considering housing unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said.

The Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone, according to a defense official.

It was not immediately clear if or how many children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River almost directly between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the camp is "under active consideration." The department has not yet finalized its decision.

"When HHS decides to activate an Emergency Influx Site for unaccompanied migrant children we will notify state and local authorities as well as members of Congress," the department said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had requested the use of the base, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday.

The California National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Exhibit honoring Freedom Riders opens

ANNISTON, Ala. -- The old Greyhound bus depot in Anniston opened for the first time as the Freedom Riders National Monument four years after it was established.

The National Park Service said a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution was on display as the attraction held its inaugural opening for visitors on Saturday. The display is about the Poor People's Campaign that drew thousands of people to Washington in 1968.

Located about 65 miles east of Birmingham, the monument recognizes the story of activists who set out as "Freedom Riders" six decades ago to test continuing racial segregation and public accommodations on interstate bus lines.

A bus was stopped by a white mob in Anniston while traveling from Atlanta to Birmingham on May 14, 1961. Attackers beat the Freedom Riders and set fire to the bus a few miles outside Anniston, drawing national attention to racial violence and hatred in the segregated South.

The Anniston monument will be open during the day on weekends, the park service said.