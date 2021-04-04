France urges Iranian nuclear restraint

PARIS -- France's top diplomat spoke with his Iranian counterpart Saturday and urged Iran to be "constructive" and avoid further nuclear escalation ahead of talks this week aimed at trying to salvage a global accord curbing the Iranian nuclear program.

The United States and Iran said Friday that they will begin indirect negotiations this week, in one of the first signs of progress in efforts to get both countries back into compliance with the 2015 accord. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018, and Iran has been steadily violating its restrictions ever since.

Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran will take part in Tuesday's European Union-brokered talks in Vienna. Those six countries have remained in the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which bound Iran to nuclear restrictions in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif to prepare for the talks.

"I encouraged Iran to be constructive," Le Drian said in a statement. "I called on Iran to abstain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear domain that could threaten the movement toward resumed discussions."

President Joe Biden entered office saying that getting back into the nuclear accord and getting Iran's nuclear program back under international restrictions was a priority for his administration. Iran wants sanctions to be lifted first.

Scores reported killed in Somali blasts

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Simultaneous large explosions were heard in and around two Somali army bases Saturday, with the military confirming that at least nine staffers were killed but asserting that the attackers suffered "heavy losses." The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

In a separate attack Saturday evening, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a tea shop in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan said. Four people were wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Residents said the attacks at the army bases occurred in Bariirre and Awdhegleh villages of the Lower Shabelle region, 46 miles south of Mogadishu.

Gen. Odawa Yusuf Ragheh, commander of the Somali National Army, confirmed the twin attacks but said al-Shabab had been repulsed. "They even left some of the bodies of their slain commanders," he said, adding that his forces were still chasing fleeing fighters Saturday.

Gen. Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, commander of the government's infantry forces, said "we lost nine of our soldiers, and 11 others got wounded from our side." He added, "from the Shabab, we killed 60 of their militias on one spot and 17 others near the other base."

An al-Shabab spokesman, Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Musab, asserted that the group had killed 47 government fighters.

Argentine leader tests positive for virus

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he had an initial positive test for covid-19 despite having been vaccinated in January.

Fernandez sent a tweet early Saturday saying he took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever. He said he otherwise has slight symptoms, is isolating and is "physically well."

He said he is awaiting a confirmation of the result using a more rigorous PCR test.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.

None of the vaccines used against the new coronavirus have been shown to completely eliminate infections among those inoculated, though studies show they sharply reduce the rate of infection and the virus's severity.

The Russian Gamaleya Institute that produced the vaccine tweeted that it wished the president a quick recovery and said the vaccine has a 91.6% rate of effectiveness against infection and 100% against critical cases.

Indian raid on rebel site kills 6 people

PATNA, India -- Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a Maoist rebel hide-out in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state Saturday, triggering a gunbattle that killed five paramilitary troops and one rebel, the state's police said.

Senior police officer D.M. Awasthi said hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers took part in the raid after receiving intelligence that a large number of rebels were gathered in the Bijapur district. He said at least 12 security personnel were injured in the four-hour firefight, and authorities were working to evacuate the wounded to hospitals.

Awasthi said the body of one female rebel was also recovered.

The rebels used automatic weapons and grenades, said Hemant Kumar Sahu, a paramilitary officer.

State-run All India Radio tweeted that at least 20 security personnel were missing after the engagement.