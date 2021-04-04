Sections
FYI: MONAH reopens; more music scheduled

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
MONAH Reopens — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Admission free; timed tickets required. 273-2456 or monah.us.

April 4 (Sunday)

Easter Egg Hunt -- 1 p.m. for ages 1-6, 1:15 p.m. for ages 7-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. 877-342-9766.

"Murder for Two" -- Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

April 5 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art -- With instructors from Yoga Story, 6 p.m., on the Frank Lloyd Wright lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Kindred" by Octavia Butler, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

April 6 (Tuesday)

Crafternoon -- Rainy Hopwood & Katie Martin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spotlight Poet -- Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

April 7 (Wednesday)

MONAH Reopens -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Admission free; timed tickets required. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Toddler Story Time -- With Miss Caitlyn, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Chatter -- Find your next book, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews -- "7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

April 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "On Writing" by Stephen King, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Spanish Conversation Club -- For adults, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Parenting Workshop Series -- Baby Sign Language with Michelle Hopkins, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Film Screening -- "Far East Deep South," 7:30 p.m. followed by a panel discussion, outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 9 (Friday)

Animal Medicine Ways -- First of a three-part series with Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache), noon, Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

'70s Music Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

April 10 (Saturday)

Bentonville Farmers Market Opens -- 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free admission. downtownbentonville.org/event/fm.

Budy Shute & Mark McGee Music -- 9 a.m.-noon, Jammin' Javas on the Fayetteville square. Free. Email buddyshute@yahoo.com.

Spanish/English Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Pop-Up Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Flowering Trees and Pollinators with Crystal Bridges Horticulturalist Marina McCoy, 10:30 a.m., outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Comedy of Errors" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

LIVE! in NWA

Comic Alex Reymundo -- 8 p.m. April 9, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$25. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap -- April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne -- April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com. RESCHEDULED to Dec. 3.

Roots HQ on the Avenue -- With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

Cody Jinks Unplugged -- 8 p.m. April 17, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $75-$200. templelive.com.

Ward Davis -- April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer -- May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

On Show

"Flower Power" -- With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species (Speech Bubble)" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

"The Comedy of Errors" — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m. April 10, Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.
“The Comedy of Errors” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m. April 10, Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.
Photo by GREG GIANNUKOS Cody Jinks, performing Nov. 14-15 at Robinson Center
Photo by GREG GIANNUKOS Cody Jinks, performing Nov. 14-15 at Robinson Center
