Girls basketball rankings

Girls final rankings=

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) Melbourne 2A-2 32-1

COMMENT Lady Bearkatz will go for a four-peat.

2.) Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 26-2

COMMENT Wolfenbarger and Bershers close careers with another title.

3.) Fayetteville 6A-West 19-7

COMMENT Future bright for Rimmer and Lady Bulldogs.

4.) Conway 6A-Central 21-5

COMMENT Most of the Lady ’Cats are back next season.

5.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-9

COMMENT Losing Williams late hurt, but she’ll be back.

6.) Jonesboro 5A-East 23-6

COMMENT Team is in good hands with Hardaway running show.

7.) Harrison 4A-1 22-3

COMMENT Lady Goblins did what they set out to do.

8.) Bentonville 6A-West 18-5

COMMENT Brown and Akbar will be one of the best duos in Arkansas.

9.) Vilonia 5A-West 25-3

COMMENT Strong senior class had Simon’s group on title doorstep.

10.) Greenwood 5A-West 23-5

COMMENT Expect Reeves to reload after losing Fisher, Sockey.

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside 26-2 Fayetteville 19-7 Conway 21-5 North Little Rock 19-9 Bentonville 18-5 Rogers 19-11

CLASS 5A

Jonesboro 23-6 Vilonia 25-3 Greenwood 23-5 Batesville 22-3 West Memphis 11-15 Marion 12-16

CLASS 4A

Harrison 22-3 Farmington 23-8 Pulaski Academy 23-5 Morrilton 22-4 Star City 28-4 Pea Ridge 23-5

CLASS 3A

Mayflower 26-5 Centerpoint 23-6 Bergman 38-2 Valley Springs 27-9 Mountain View 22-4 Ashdown 24-5

CLASS 2A

Melbourne 32-1 Salem 22-8 Bigelow 23-7 Fordyce 23-4 Quitman 16-9 Marmaduke 30-6

CLASS 1A