Girls basketball rankings

Girls final rankings=
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.) Melbourne 2A-2 32-1
COMMENT Lady Bearkatz will go for a four-peat.
2.) Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 26-2
COMMENT Wolfenbarger and Bershers close careers with another title.
3.) Fayetteville 6A-West 19-7
COMMENT Future bright for Rimmer and Lady Bulldogs.
4.) Conway 6A-Central 21-5
COMMENT Most of the Lady ’Cats are back next season.
5.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-9
COMMENT Losing Williams late hurt, but she’ll be back.
6.) Jonesboro 5A-East 23-6
COMMENT Team is in good hands with Hardaway running show.
7.) Harrison 4A-1 22-3
COMMENT Lady Goblins did what they set out to do.
8.) Bentonville 6A-West 18-5
COMMENT Brown and Akbar will be one of the best duos in Arkansas.
9.) Vilonia 5A-West 25-3
COMMENT Strong senior class had Simon’s group on title doorstep.
10.) Greenwood 5A-West 23-5
COMMENT Expect Reeves to reload after losing Fisher, Sockey.
CLASS 6A
- Fort Smith Northside 26-2
- Fayetteville 19-7
- Conway 21-5
- North Little Rock 19-9
- Bentonville 18-5
- Rogers 19-11
CLASS 5A
- Jonesboro 23-6
- Vilonia 25-3
- Greenwood 23-5
- Batesville 22-3
- West Memphis 11-15
- Marion 12-16
CLASS 4A
- Harrison 22-3
- Farmington 23-8
- Pulaski Academy 23-5
- Morrilton 22-4
- Star City 28-4
- Pea Ridge 23-5
CLASS 3A
- Mayflower 26-5
- Centerpoint 23-6
- Bergman 38-2
- Valley Springs 27-9
- Mountain View 22-4
- Ashdown 24-5
CLASS 2A
- Melbourne 32-1
- Salem 22-8
- Bigelow 23-7
- Fordyce 23-4
- Quitman 16-9
- Marmaduke 30-6
CLASS 1A
- Rural Special 32-4
- Norfork 22-12
- Viola 31-9
- West Side Greers Ferry 25-9
- Kingston 22-8
- Mount Vernon-Enola 26-5