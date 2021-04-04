Sections
Girls basketball rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:53 a.m.

Girls final rankings=

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) Melbourne 2A-2 32-1

COMMENT Lady Bearkatz will go for a four-peat.

2.) Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 26-2

COMMENT Wolfenbarger and Bershers close careers with another title.

3.) Fayetteville 6A-West 19-7

COMMENT Future bright for Rimmer and Lady Bulldogs.

4.) Conway 6A-Central 21-5

COMMENT Most of the Lady ’Cats are back next season.

5.) North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-9

COMMENT Losing Williams late hurt, but she’ll be back.

6.) Jonesboro 5A-East 23-6

COMMENT Team is in good hands with Hardaway running show.

7.) Harrison 4A-1 22-3

COMMENT Lady Goblins did what they set out to do.

8.) Bentonville 6A-West 18-5

COMMENT Brown and Akbar will be one of the best duos in Arkansas.

9.) Vilonia 5A-West 25-3

COMMENT Strong senior class had Simon’s group on title doorstep.

10.) Greenwood 5A-West 23-5

COMMENT Expect Reeves to reload after losing Fisher, Sockey.

CLASS 6A

  1. Fort Smith Northside 26-2
  2. Fayetteville 19-7
  3. Conway 21-5
  4. North Little Rock 19-9
  5. Bentonville 18-5
  6. Rogers 19-11

CLASS 5A

  1. Jonesboro 23-6
  2. Vilonia 25-3
  3. Greenwood 23-5
  4. Batesville 22-3
  5. West Memphis 11-15
  6. Marion 12-16

CLASS 4A

  1. Harrison 22-3
  2. Farmington 23-8
  3. Pulaski Academy 23-5
  4. Morrilton 22-4
  5. Star City 28-4
  6. Pea Ridge 23-5

CLASS 3A

  1. Mayflower 26-5
  2. Centerpoint 23-6
  3. Bergman 38-2
  4. Valley Springs 27-9
  5. Mountain View 22-4
  6. Ashdown 24-5

CLASS 2A

  1. Melbourne 32-1
  2. Salem 22-8
  3. Bigelow 23-7
  4. Fordyce 23-4
  5. Quitman 16-9
  6. Marmaduke 30-6

CLASS 1A

  1. Rural Special 32-4
  2. Norfork 22-12
  3. Viola 31-9
  4. West Side Greers Ferry 25-9
  5. Kingston 22-8
  6. Mount Vernon-Enola 26-5
