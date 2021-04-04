Gravette Clinic adds Saturday hours

GRAVETTE -- The Ozarks Community Hospital-Gravette Clinic is extending its hours to include Saturday mornings.

Starting Saturday the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The clinic hopes to provide a convenient, accessible option for community members who are not able to attend medical appointments during the workweek.

"In addition to scheduled, routine appointments, our providers and staff will also be available for anyone needing treatment for minor illnesses or injuries on a walk-in basis," Tammy Colvin, the clinic manager, said.

The clinic is expanding its hours to benefit not only Gravette community members but also those in Gentry, Decatur, Hiwasse and other surrounding areas.

"We hope that rural residents in our area can have peace of mind knowing they have access to immediate care on weekends. In case of emergency, we also have the OCH emergency room that is located on the same lot as our clinic."

In addition to self-pay patients, the clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare and most commercial insurances. Coverages may vary.

The Saturday clinic will accept new patients and offer care to anyone by appointment or on a walk-in basis. You may call (479) 787-5221 to schedule an appointment.