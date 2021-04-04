Group honors salute's creator

The United States Daughters of 1812 recently erected a memorial to Honorary State President Virginia Rison Belcher Brock as the composer of the Salute to the Arkansas Flag.

U.S.D. 1812 has four chapters in Arkansas: in Texarkana, Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Bella Vista. The Pine Bluff chapter meets four times a year at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to a news release.

Brock was the daughter of Sally Rison and Joe N. Belcher. Both of their families were pioneers of Arkansas and Pulaski County. She married Edward Cooper Brock and moved to Houston, but after his death, she returned to Arkansas.

"The love of history and civic involvement came naturally to her," according to the release. "Her mother, Sally Rison Belcher, was a member of several hereditary service organizations including U.S.D. 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Colonists and Arkansas Pioneers."

Virginia Rison Belcher Brock served in several positions in U.S.D. 1812, including state president from 1958 to 1960. She is descended from Peter Rison, who served in the War of 1812, according to the release.

The salute she composed was adopted by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1953: "I Salute the Arkansas Flag With Its Diamond and Stars. We Pledge Our Loyalty to Thee."

"When reciting the pledge, Mrs. Brock would stand facing the flag with her right arm extended toward the flag. She would hold her palm, slightly cupped, facing skyward. Others recite the pledge to the U.S. Flag first, then move the hand from over their heart to the position described above, 'presenting their heart' to the state flag," according to the release.

Brock died at the age of 88 in 1968 and is buried in the Belcher family plot at Mount Holly Cemetery. A formal dedication of the monument will be scheduled after covid-19 precautions are lifted.

Details: State President Jerrie Townsend of Stuttgart at jerriet51@icloud.com.