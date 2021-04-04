Sections
High school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:53 a.m.

Saturday's scores

Baseball

Batesville 7, Valley View 5

Bentonville 3, North Little Rock 2

Brookland 10, Lonoke 8

Clinton 13, Cedar Ridge 1

Izard County 6, Gosnell 3

Lamar 12, Nemo Vista 1

Lamar 17, Berryville 1

Mansfield 23, Magazine 3

Murfreesboro 12, Junction City 9

Nemo Vista 19, Valley Springs 6

Nettleton 9, Vilonia 4

Paris 5, Mansfield 4

Parkers Chapel 9, Monticello 3

Pocahontas 7, Stuttgart 5

Pocahontas 12, Nettleton 6

Rivercrest 11-12, Piggott 0-2

Rose bud 8, Heber Springs 7

Stilwell, Okla. 6, Elkins 2

Trumann 23, East Poinsett County 12

Valley View 9, Gosnell 3

Vilonia 5, Stuttgart 3

Woodlawn 11, Rose Bud 0

Softball

Alma 4, Star City 3

Batesville 5, Clinton 1

Batesville 13, Dover 1

Bentonville 9, Greenwood 2

Bentonville 7, Brookland 0

Bentonville West 10, Brookland 7

Bigelow 9, Heber Springs 0

Booneville 5, Paris 4

Booneville 13, Greenland 2

Clinton 10, Huntsville 4

Dover 3, Valley Springs 0

Dover 6, Harrison 0

Fort Smith Southside 5, Rose Bud 0

Greenwood 5, Bentonville West 3

Harrison 14, Sparta, Mo. 3

Rogers 3, Morrilton 2

Midland 5, Bigelow 4

Morrilton 9, Fort Smith Southside 2

Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Bigelow 1

Quitman 5, Midland 1

Quitman 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 2

Searcy 10, Lonoke 0

Searcy 3, Heber Springs 2

Star City 5, Van Buren 4

Star City 3, Mena 0

Soccer

Boys

Clarksville 2, Russellville 1

Girls

Harrison 9, Shiloh Christian 1

