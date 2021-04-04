High school scores

Saturday's scores
Baseball
Batesville 7, Valley View 5
Bentonville 3, North Little Rock 2
Brookland 10, Lonoke 8
Clinton 13, Cedar Ridge 1
Izard County 6, Gosnell 3
Lamar 12, Nemo Vista 1
Lamar 17, Berryville 1
Mansfield 23, Magazine 3
Murfreesboro 12, Junction City 9
Nemo Vista 19, Valley Springs 6
Nettleton 9, Vilonia 4
Paris 5, Mansfield 4
Parkers Chapel 9, Monticello 3
Pocahontas 7, Stuttgart 5
Pocahontas 12, Nettleton 6
Rivercrest 11-12, Piggott 0-2
Rose bud 8, Heber Springs 7
Stilwell, Okla. 6, Elkins 2
Trumann 23, East Poinsett County 12
Valley View 9, Gosnell 3
Vilonia 5, Stuttgart 3
Woodlawn 11, Rose Bud 0
Softball
Alma 4, Star City 3
Batesville 5, Clinton 1
Batesville 13, Dover 1
Bentonville 9, Greenwood 2
Bentonville 7, Brookland 0
Bentonville West 10, Brookland 7
Bigelow 9, Heber Springs 0
Booneville 5, Paris 4
Booneville 13, Greenland 2
Clinton 10, Huntsville 4
Dover 3, Valley Springs 0
Dover 6, Harrison 0
Fort Smith Southside 5, Rose Bud 0
Greenwood 5, Bentonville West 3
Harrison 14, Sparta, Mo. 3
Rogers 3, Morrilton 2
Midland 5, Bigelow 4
Morrilton 9, Fort Smith Southside 2
Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Bigelow 1
Quitman 5, Midland 1
Quitman 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 2
Searcy 10, Lonoke 0
Searcy 3, Heber Springs 2
Star City 5, Van Buren 4
Star City 3, Mena 0
Soccer
Boys
Clarksville 2, Russellville 1
Girls
Harrison 9, Shiloh Christian 1