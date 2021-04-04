Happy birthday (Apr. 4): The character traits that affect your happiness include loyalty, integrity and courage. You'll balance virtuous work with lighter investments that tap into your adventurous and fun-seeking side. Mentors delight to your asks, so return often. Keep learning and making requests until you feel certain of your path.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anyone who has ever undergone a construction project knows that destruction is part of expansion. The mess goes on and on until that grand moment ... out of the rubble rises a new frame. You'll see it today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Intellectual challenge will be part of the fun. You'll be sharpened by dealing with problems. Seek input from those who've been there already and who have something to teach about that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You desire to neither control nor be controlled. People with good intent usually don't mind when you set a boundary. As for those who take this as an offense, consider it a red flag.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Galileo declared that the universe was written in the language of mathematics, without which we cannot understand a single "word" of it. A bit of math in your personal universe can be worked out for game-changing clarity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If there's a recipe for feeling good, you don't need to follow it. You're like the master chef with so much experience that you need no added instruction. Conjuring deliciousness is just what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Being a role model beats trying to get your point across with verbal instruction, especially considering how often you've had to repeat yourself lately. Be the lesson.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once upon a time, comfort was your priority. Now there are many things that come before your comfort — principles that are so much a part of who you are that sticking by them is your first reaction, even if that hurts a little.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can put the brakes on a project if you want to. Things will definitely slow down, but the screeching sound will attract much attention and, as it goes with this sort of thing, give the impression of an impending wreck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Who is rich? The child with a million toys who can't find one he likes to play with, or the child with one toy beloved? You live the obvious answer today, reveling in your time with a much-enjoyed possession.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even the most hardened criminals believe they are good people. Today, you'll break from assuming you're good to demand from yourself an honest tally of the good you've done lately. Only a good person would do this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you're working on now is not a quick fix but a solution with many steps that will unfold over time. First things first: awareness. It's hard for people to change things they know nothing of.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Very little is needed to make you happy today, and anything required is well within your reach. And yet ... there's nothing like a good chase. Part of you considers making it harder, just for fun.

LUNAR ANTICS ON EASTER SUNDAY

The Capricorn moon throws in some tension for good measure, and Easter celebrations will feature lively exchanges as people jockey for position within the power dynamics of their familiar groups. Hopefully, this texture won’t pull from the heart of the celebration of miraculous rebirth and the sweetness of new life.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Chimpanzees, dolphins, a few birds and the tiny fish known as the cleaner wrasse have this in common: a similar relationship to the mirror as your average human being. Other than an elite slice of the animal kingdom, most of the creatures take no part in the strange phenomenon that is self-consciousness. Sure, many animals see themselves in a mirror; they just don’t recognize that presence as themselves.

At this point in the Aries solar cycle, and with Venus in the final stages of Aries, the phrase “I am” takes on different dimensions. The desire to be attractive has a way of making people second-guess their choices. As we mentally angle ourselves to figure out what others are seeing when they look our way, we naturally drift to an outsider’s point of view. Discomfort comes part in parcel with a consciousness that is out exploring instead of centered around the core of one’s being. To mentally “leave home” in this way — being willfully uncentered and out of body whilst objectively viewing one’s own human casing — is in and of itself a very strange and complex phenomenon. Just know that self-observation is typically distorted. Don’t forget that you’re an animal, too. When the mirror gets to be too much, not noticing or caring is always an option.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Robert Downey Jr. appeared in one of his father’s films at age 5, and the die was cast. So it continues this year with “Sherlock Holmes 3” in pre-production. Downey is a fiery Aries with Mercury and Venus in the passionate sign as well. As such, he has limitless energy. Saturn in Pisces indicates that insights and life lessons come to him via the empathetic and intuitive work he does to inhabit a character.