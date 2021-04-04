Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 4-4-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

THUNDER LANES BOWLING CENTER, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection March 26. Observed prepped food held in refrigerator for more than 24 hours not date marked. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Food was date marked during inspection.

TRINITY ANNEX, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection March 19. Observed no hand soap at handwashing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Soap was placed at hand washing sink during time of inspection.

LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection March 30. Coleslaw (43 degrees) in refrigerator and raw chicken (64 degrees) in refrigerator are out of safe temperature. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Coleslaw and raw chicken were discarded during inspection. No soap observed at middle bar hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Soap was provided during inspection. No paper towels observed at Legends during inspection. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided during inspection.

QUAPAW KITCHENS, 1 Saracen Resort. Date of inspection March 30. Rice (118 degrees F) was observed out of temperature in the hot hold unit. Employee said the rice was just cooked. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Rice was reheated to 177 degrees F during inspection.

COUNTRY KITCHEN, 4322 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection March 29. Dressing (48 degrees F) in front prep refrigerator is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed food being stored in the refrigerator and walk in cooler held for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days.