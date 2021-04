Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 4-4-21

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Tyisha S. Williams vs. James M. Williams, granted March 26.

Deborah Steffe vs. Ronnie Steffe, granted March 26.

Kenneth Clark vs. April R. Turner, granted March 26.

Stephanie Savage Lee vs. Jason Lee, granted March 29.

Ryan Henley vs. Karrie Henley, granted March 29.

Alicia Debrow vs. Gregory Debrow, granted March 29.

Sara Taylor vs. Christopher Taylor, granted March 30.

Alicia L. Collins vs. Lavelle Collins, granted March 30.

Latisha Jackson vs. Henry Jackson, granted March 30.

Marriages

The marriage license list wasn't available from the Jefferson County Clerk's office by press time.