CHEERFUL CHERRIES

Journey Through Japan

Hot Springs Cherry Blossom Festival benefits Sister City Program by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:29 a.m.
Maymumi ( cq) Staton, Chris and Seble (cq) Vesenka and Mary Staton on 03/21/2021 at a Cherry Blossom Festival in Hot Springs (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

HOT SPRINGS -- Guests entered the fourth Annual Cherry Blossom Festival on March 21 through a torii gate at the Hot Springs Convention Center surrounded by branches of tissue-paper cherry blossoms and to the sound of a taiko drummer.

Hosted by the Hot Springs National Park Sister City Program, the Journey Through Japan featured screens projecting images of the four seasons of Japan and a large screen with images of cherry blossoms. There was a large display of kimonos and obis, cultural exhibits and a chance for festivalgoers to make origami, practice calligraphy and write haiku. An exhibit commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and another exhibit featured items from Hot Springs' sister city, Hanamaki.

Gallery: 4th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/404flavor/]

Due to covid, guests were required to sign up for the free event and arrive at different intervals; a silent auction was held online.

Money raised from the silent auction goes for a scholarship fund for Garland County students to travel to Hanamaki as part of a yearly delegation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

