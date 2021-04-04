Lions take three wins, one loss in Cassville, Mo., tournament

GRAVETTE -- While most area students were enjoying a week of fun under the sun during spring break, the Gravette Lion baseball team elected to participate in the Wildcats Invitational Baseball Tournament in Cassville, Mo., on March 22-26.

The Lions played a four-game series starting with a pair of contests on March 24 against the Galena Bears and host team Cassville Wildcats.

Against the Bears Wednesday afternoon, Gravette opened up a five-run lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Lions continued to extend their lead with three runs in the second and two in the fourth innings to take a shutout win over the Galena Bears, 10-0.

Leading the way in the batting department was Gunner Woolard, who had three runs on one hit. Rhett Hilger and Cy Hilger each had two runs, followed by Keegan Bulza, Isaiah Larson and Ryder Brown, with one hit each.

In all, the Lions had 21 at-bats, 10 runs on nine hits, and eight RBIs, with three walks and four strikeouts.

On the mound for Gravette was Holden Betz. He completed the five-inning game, throwing 71 pitches, allowing three hits and no runs, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Later that evening, the Lions took on the Cassville Wildcats in the second contest of the series. Gravette took control of the game with three runs in the first and two in the second innings to lead by five. The Lions put the game away in the third with eight runs and added one more in the fifth for a 14-0 shutout.

Leading the way in the batting department was Bulza, with three runs on two hits, and Woolard, with three runs on two hits and two runs batted in. Cy Hilger and Jake Carver each had two runs, followed by Rhett Hilger, McCoy Kildow, Jaxon Galyean and Holden Betz with one run each.

In all, the Lions had 31 at-bats with 14 runs on 17 hits and 12 earned runs, nine strikeouts and four walks.

Jake Carver was on the mound for Gravette, completing the entire five-inning contest. Carver threw 67 pitches, allowing only one hit and no runs. He had 14 strikeouts and no walks.

After two days of rest, the Gravette Lions returned to Cassville Friday afternoon to take on a foe that is familiar to fans of Decatur sports and one of the Bulldogs' toughest foes, the Flippin Bobcats.

Gravette jumped out in front in the top of the first with a pair of runs. The Bobcats managed a single run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Lions lead to one. Gravette picked up a run in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh, putting the contest away, 6-2, over the Flippin Bobcats.

Noah Tawney and Carver led the scoring drive with two runs each, followed by Larson and Betz each with one.

Gravette had 30 at-bats, with six runs on 11 hits and five RBIs, nine walks and two strikeouts.

Pitching for the Lions in this contest was Alex Beard, who completed 3.1 innings, delivering 70 pitches. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking five. Woolard came into the contest in the middle of the fourth inning to complete the game. He pitched 3.2 innings, throwing 60 times. He allowed two hits and one run while striking out four and walking two.

The Gravette Lions went into the final contest of the night posting three wins and no losses. But the Lions met their match against the Seneca Indians in a very close baseball game.

The Lions opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning. The Indians picked up five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Lions struck back in the top of the third with four runs to tie Seneca at five runs each. In the next inning, Gravette regained the lead with a pair of runs, to lead by two going into the final three innings. In the top of the sixth, the Lions added another run to extend their lead to three.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians staged a rally with four runs to take back the lead by one. The Lions were unable to score in the top of the seventh, giving the Seneca Indians the game, 9-8.

Gravette finished the Cassville Tournament with three wins and one loss.

