Police Beat

Man's throat cut;

suspect arrested

Little Rock police arrested a man around 7:25 a.m Thursday after a physical altercation ended with another man's throat cut at a Baseline Road home, according to an arrest report.

Ernest Heydorn, 32, of Little Rock was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery, the report said.

After being read his Miranda rights, according to the report, Heydorn told police that the victim pushed him, so he took the victim's camo knife and cut his throat.

The injured man required several units of blood and emergency surgery, according to the report.

Heydorn was being held in the Pulaski County jail with bond set at $150,000 Saturday night, reports show.

Driver accused

of felony assault

Little Rock police Friday arrested a woman who is believed to have assaulted someone with her vehicle and then fled the scene, according to an arrest report.

Krystal Rogers, 34, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. near the Home Depot on Chenal Parkway on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of drinking while intoxicated-drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Police earlier were sent to investigate a disturbance at 12601 W. Markham St. near the Bed Bath & Beyond.

They spoke with a man who said he was in his vehicle when a female driver -- later identified as Rogers -- struck it with her vehicle, according to the report.

Rogers was being held in lieu of $3,000 bond Saturday evening at the Pulaski County jail.

Man jailed afterdispute, injuries

Police arrested a man after an argument turned physical around 11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Scott Hamilton Road, according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

Kasilo Bilal, 73, of Little Rock was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery.

The victim told police that Bilal pushed him to the ground, injuring his right arm and breaking his right hip, according to the report.

Car fire leads

to LR charges

Little Rock police arrested a 24-year-old man around noon Thursday after he seemingly set a car on fire on Lewis Street, according to police arrest reports.

Ynohtha Carroll was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee, theft by receiving (recovery of a stolen vehicle) and Class B arson, according to the arrest reports. Arson is Class B if the property receives at least $5,000 but less $15,000 worth of damage, according to Arkansas Code §5-38-301.

A witness told police that Carroll arrived in a car with its left rear fender on fire. Carroll removed fuel pump nozzles and attempted to use gasoline to "extinguish the fire," according to the report. It was unclear from the report exactly where this occurred.

Officers were sent to the location to assist the Fire Department and detained Carroll. While in custody, Carroll spit on officers, according to a report.

As of Saturday evening, Carroll was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail.