Maumelle council to weigh proposed ordinance on dogs

The Maumelle dog-breed discussion comes to a head Monday when City Council members must decide whether to vote on an ordinance or bring the issue before voters.

Council members will listen to a third reading of a proposed ordinance that seeks to provide clarification on what is considered a "dangerous or vicious" dog, as well as the requirements placed on owners if a dog is placed within that category.

The ordinance also addresses enforcement of animal laws within the city, as well as the removal of a pit bull ban that has been in place for decades.

Council Member Steve Mosley has tried multiple times to put the issue before voters but has fallen short. He said during the last council meeting that he would attempt to do it one more time by separating the dog-breed issue from the ordinance and letting the council vote on the rest of the ordinance.

This is the second time in two years the council has discussed repealing the animal-ban ordinance.

The City Council approved an amendment to the ordinance Feb. 22 after it was presented to council members only a couple of hours before they met.

The amendment was presented by Council Member R.J. Mazzoni, who wanted the ordinance to focus on safety measures that could be implemented.

The bulk of the changes had to do with the label of "dangerous" or "vicious" dogs and the requirements placed on owners if their pet is placed into that category.