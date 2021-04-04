Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under home confinement after his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, according to a person familiar with the matter. Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars. The two were among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials. Giannulli was released to home confinement Friday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, had been in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara. He reported in November and was scheduled to be released this month. Records show that he is under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach that manages a halfway house, as well as inmates who are under home confinement. The records say he will be released from home confinement on April 17. In Touch first reported Giannulli’s release. Giannulli’s attorneys and Bureau of Prisons officials did not immediately return requests for comment Saturday.

The renowned Shakespeare & Company theater group in Massachusetts plans to resume live, in-person performances this summer with a production of “ King Lear” starring Christopher Lloyd. “King Lear,” which will run July 2 through Aug. 29, will also be the first production in The New Spruce Theatre, a new outdoor amphitheater under the towering spruce trees on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox, the organization said in a statement last week. Lloyd was originally scheduled to appear in the moving tragedy in 2020, but the entire season last year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Lloyd is perhaps best-known as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” film franchise but has also appeared in “The Addams Family,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and the “Taxi” television series, for which he won two Emmys. “King Lear” will be directed by Nicole Ricciardi. At all performances, audiences will be required to wear masks, socially distance and adhere to state public health guidelines, the company said.