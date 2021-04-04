Ruby Bridges, the first Black student to enroll in an all-white New Orleans elementary school in 1960 and a key figure in the civil-rights movement, will deliver the keynote address during online graduation ceremonies at Tulane University.

Jeffery Yao, 27, of Winchester, Mass., charged in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old medical student at a public library and the wounding of a man who went to the student’s aid, was found innocent because of mental illness and was sent to a state mental health facility for treatment.

Nitica Lee, 49, of Dallas was sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for illegally injecting liquid silicone into the buttocks of a 22-year-old Missouri nightclub dancer, who died four days after when the silicone entered the dancer’s bloodstream and became trapped in her lungs.

Ametra Wooden, 33, the owner of a tax preparation service in Alabama, was charged with 35 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and two counts of willfully failing to file personal income tax returns, according to a federal indictment.

Kelly Sills, 47, of Baton Rouge was arrested at Disney World by Orange County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies after authorities said he skipped the theme park’s required temperature screening and refused to leave when confronted by park security.

Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, S.C., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to helping Stafon Davis burn the car of a woman Davis killed at Fort Stewart, Ga., while the woman’s husband was deployed to South Korea.

Jason McIntosh, 46, a former Alabama police officer, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder in the death of his estranged wife, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a high school parking lot.

Scott Small, a police inspector in Philadelphia, said officers are investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old man who was part of a video production crew interviewing victims of gun violence.

Jeff Wilson, a police captain in St. Joseph, Mo., said “corrective action was taken by the department” after two officers handcuffed and ticketed Miranda Hicks, a domestic violence victim, in an incident captured on security video and uploaded to social media by Hicks.