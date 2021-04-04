Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Madison Kaine Swaims, 26, of 708 Mill St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault of a family or household member. Swaims was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 surety bond.

• Brian Patrick Workman, 54, of 2208 S.W. I St. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Workman was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on $515,000 bond.

Bentonville

• Kimberly Lee Klutts, 41, 704 S. Seventh St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Klutts was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Miguel Angel Garcia-Bernal, 22, of 508 N. Dixieland Road #35 in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with theft of property, battery and robbery. Garcia-Bernal was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jacob Boyd, 20, of 4048 N. Johnell Drive #2 was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a defaced firearm, aggravated animal cruelty and theft by receiving. Boyd was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,600 bond.

• Julio Gonzales, 42, of 2101 E. Stearns Road in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Gonzales was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,410 bond.

Rogers

• Kevin Oniel Cabreara-Arteaga, 21, of 3003 W. Beechwood Drive was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Cabreara-Arteaga was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Lawson Coble, 18, of 5711 Ronnie Place was arrested Friday in connection with a terroristic act. Coble was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.