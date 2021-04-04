Prairie Grove hires animal control officer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city's new animal control officer grew up on a farm, loves animals and is looking forward to being the liaison between the community and the police department.

Vanessa Goodwin will work part-time for the city, about 29 hours each week, but she hopes to be able to prove the position should be full-time in the future.

"I'm looking forward to expanding the services," Goodwin said.

She has a background in animals, and she and her husband, Jesse, have two dogs, a cat and three horses on their farm near Prairie Grove.

Goodwin graduated from Elkins High School and earned a bachelor's degree in general animal science from the University of Arkansas. She worked for Unbridled Journey in Goshen, a place that provides equine therapy, and served an internship in the state of Washington on equine handling and grooming techniques. She met her husband during the internship in Washington.

Goodwin also worked three years with Dr. Tim O'Neill's Country Veterinarian Services. While there, she said she learned animal handling techniques.

Her main focus in the past has been large animals, but Goodwin said she's "perfectly equipped to handle small animals."

Goodwin was set to go the first day of work on March 8, she said. The Police Department refurbished a Chevrolet truck to use as the animal control vehicle. Goodwin has a shirt with "animal control" monogrammed on it and her truck is identified as the animal control unit. She doesn't have an office but does have her own desk in the squad room.

Goodwin has been training with other Prairie Grove officers and also is looking at the possibility of some outside training on animal control. She said she also hopes to meet with the county's animal control officers to learn more about the job.

Goodwin's responsibilities include general care of the shelter, working with Friends of Prairie Grove Pound and responding to animal calls in the city.

Currently, Friends of Prairie Grove Pound is helping to find fosters for animals brought into the pound, but Goodwin said she eventually would like to oversee that program.

She's already been meeting with Jim and Sharon Glover with the Friends' organization and said they have been teaching her a lot about taking care of animals in Prairie Grove.

"They are amazing," Goodwin said.

Another goal, she said, is for the animal control officer to be a certified police officer, not a civilian officer, so the person can give out citations and help in other ways when it comes to animal issues.

Goodwin said she has been impressed with the city's animal pound facility. It is temperature controlled, well-built and has clean runs for the dogs. Volunteers, mainly students who want volunteer service hours, clean the facility and Goodwin said she wants to eventually be over that program as well.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien said having a part-time animal control officer will free up police officers. Previously, someone could be out on a call, such as a domestic situation or accident, and an animal call would come into the department, O'Brien said.

"With Vanessa here, she will handle animal calls when she's working. If a call comes in when she's off, officers will not pick up animals all hours of the night," O'Brien said. "As long as it's not a vicious call, these will be forwarded to the animal control officer to work on the next morning."

When people call the Police Department at 846-3270 about a loose animal or another animal issue, they will press "2" to reach the animal control officer.

When animal calls come in, Goodwin said she will respond and assess the situation. If she believes she needs help, she said she will request assistance from the Police Department.

"Vicious to one person is not always vicious to another," Goodwin said.

Sharon Glover with Friends of Prairie Grove Pound said she's excited for Goodwin to come on board.

"She's hit the ground running," Glover said. "She's just what is needed. This is her dedicated job."

Glover hopes the position will be full-time at some point.

"It definitely needs to be full-time," Glover said. "She only has so many hours to work and then it falls back on us or falls back on the Police Department."

Goodwin has an excellent background, Glover said, and already has been able to connect loose dogs with their owners.

"Prairie Grove is very lucky to have her and I hope they realize it," she added.