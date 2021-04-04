PREP SOFTBALL: Rassi embraces role as catcher

CENTERTON -- Playing a position other than catcher was something Ryen Rassi never considered.

Even when she spent her freshman season at Bentonville West as the starting left fielder for a team that advanced to the state championship game, Rassi's heart was behind the plate, in the red dirt, leading the team.

"I've just always played catcher," said Rassi. "I've never wanted to play anywhere else. I always wanted to be in the middle of everything. When I first started, we didn't have anyone else who wanted to wear the gear, so I said heck yes, I will. I've played catcher ever since."

Now a senior, Rassi's play behind the plate this season has helped the Wolverines win 10 of their first 12 games. She is batting .452 with seven extra-base hits including four home runs and 14 RBIs.

As a junior, Rassi was like other athletes in spring sports who had her season halted after just a handful of games because of covid-19. Losing a season in the blink of an eye was something Rassi said taught her to appreciate the game.

"I was tough," she said. "But it made me realize nothing is guaranteed. So it's made me love every minute, to just go all-out all the time because you never know when it might end."

West coach Anthony Cantrell, who has guided the program since its inception, said having a player with Rassi's athletic skills is a blessing behind the plate.

"She has worked herself into being a great athlete," said Cantrell. "To have a catcher with that much athleticism is great. That's probably her best attribute. Sure, she can block balls and make the throws, but her athleticism really sticks out."

In November, Rassi signed a national letter of intent to play college softball at Purdue University in Indiana.

Rassi said she went for a visit in September and knew immediately that she wanted to be a Boilermaker.

"It's an amazing school," Rassi said. "I'm majoring in Health Sciences, but I just loved the team, the program. I can't wait to get there."

Rassi said the cold Indiana weather was not a negative in her decision to sign with Purdue.

"When I went to camp there, it was negative-six degrees," she said. "It's so cold, but that's OK. I'm ready for it."

Cantrell said Rassi has become a team leader and has been mentoring Aspyn Downing as her replacement next season. It's a role Rassi has embraced.

"She had some good players that she learned from and she's passing that on to our younger players," Cantrell said. "She is a legit leader and a great person."

Rassi said being behind the plate and involved in every pitch is something she embraces.

"You just always have to be vocal," she said. "You always have to know where you're going with the ball. You always have to be into the game and one step ahead."

Cantrell said playing catcher is not for everyone, but Rassi was born to play the position.

"It takes a special person to play catcher," Cantrell said. "The tools of the trade are not pretty all the time, but she has embraced it totally. What I like about Ryen is that she never takes a day off. When we're at practice shagging balls in the outfield, she's out there shagging balls, too. She's always trying to get better. Her work ethic is second to none. Sometimes I have to reign her in a bit."