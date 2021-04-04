Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded March 8-March 12:

Burkhalter FBW, LLC to LREF Holding Company, LLC, 4216 Bowman Road- Fountaine Bleau West Apartments, Little Rock, Pt. S/2 SW SW 16-1N-13W; L1, Singing Tree Wheel Estates, $45,400,000.

Chenal Investments, LLC, to First National Bank, L2, One Source, $3,700,000.

Michael R. and Kathy M. Rainwater to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, Ls6-7, 18-19, 24-25 & 40-41, Frenchman Woods, $2,467,741.

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton Properties, LLC to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, Ls12-17 & 36-37, Frenchman Woods, $2,467,741.

Holt Investments, LLC to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, Ls2-3, 11, 22-23 & 44-45, Frenchman Woods, $2,159,274.

Robert M. and Jennie R. Sexton to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, Ls4-5 & 42-43, Frenchman Woods, $1,233,870.

Soma Storefronts, LLC to HK Value, LLC, Ls11-12 B66, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,150,000.

Charles A. Hays Jr., and The Charles A. Hays Jr. And Gladys Ann Hays Joint Revocable Trust to Miles McDonnell and The Wayne Enterprises Trust, 1424 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock, L29, Rockwater Village Phase 2, $890,000.

Robert P. Chandler to Eric L. Scaife, 17 Hickory Creek Drive, Little Rock, L50, Hickory Creek Phase IV, $860,000.

Eric Scaife to Brita S. and Carter Rook, 31 River Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L19, Riverview Manor, $850,000.

Fason Properties, LLC to Vafa Ferdowsian, 900 W. Third St., Little Rock, Ls11-12 B254, Original City Of Little Rock, $780,000.

Sharon Inge and William Clark Fitts Jr., and The Sharon Inge Fitts Revocable Trust to Paulo A. Jacuzzi, 1 Chenal Downs Blvd., Little Rock, L1, Chenal Downs, $679,000.

Jason and Susan Smith to Eric J. Enemark and Marla A. Reiser, 13802 Fern Valley Lane, Little Rock, L22 B13, Woodlands Edge, $636,000.

Jeffrey M. and Betty H. Graham to Eric Whitney and Megan Williston Butler, 7208 Rockwood Road, Little Rock, L299, Kingwood Place; Lots M. & Q., Kingwood Place, $630,000.

Sexton Properties, LLC to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, Ls20-21, Frenchman Woods, $616,935.

Harold S. Tenenbaum to Scott And Ruth Landers Family Trust, Unit 302, Argenta Place HPR, $600,000.

Tamara and Victor D. Wright III., to Ronald and Vicki Jones, 900 Ark. 89 East, Cabot, Pt. NE NW & Pt. NW NE 17-4N-10W, $599,900.

Christopher W. Liberto and Katy A. Marino to Albert Rogers Yarnell II., 300 E. Third St., No. 1001, Little Rock, Unit 1001, 300 Third HPR, $510,000.

William E. and Cherie D. Gaston to Stephen and Lindsey Miller, 24009 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE 32-2N-14W, $505,000.

David Joseph and Dana Brooker Pember to Divyaswathi Citla Sridhar and Srinivasa Raghavan Govindarajan, 2003 Wellington Plantation Drive, Little Rock, L2 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $480,000.

Mark W. and Barbara B. Freiermuth to Akash Mukherjee, 17 Equennes Drive, Little Rock, L10 B13, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Ferndale Cutoff, LLC, Pt. Spanish Land Grant 2417, $450,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Joseph Donald and Sarah Marie Giammo, 104 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L21 B1, Copper Run Phase 2, $447,440.

James and Jessica Arnold to Marti North and Scott Hamilton, 266 River Ridge Pointe, Little Rock, L29, River Ridge Pointe, $435,000.

Earl J. and Susan L. Milligan to Bernard Jay and Annabelle L. Patterson, 11543 Crystal Bay Circle, North Little Rock, L19, Riverbend On The Arkansas Replat- Riverview Luxury Townhouses, $435,000.

Karen R. Dodson to Paul W. and Melissa A. Parris, 15000 Wild Oak Lane, Roland, L1, Girner-Rogers, $432,500.

OCG Holdings, LLC to Jay K. and Kathleen M. Fung and The Jay K. Fung And Kathleen M. Fung Revocable Trust, L16 B2, Park Terrace No. 2, $410,000.

John I. and Mary A. Hudspeth to Marilyn and David Boswell Jr., 9008 Wetherbee Circle, Sherwood, L73, Miller's Crossing Phase 2, $408,999.

Cynthia and Forrest Joseph Whichard III., to Lee and Amy Raley, 103 Riverview Drive, Maumelle, L131 Blk. II, Majestic Pointe, $399,900.

Donna K. Henslee and The Donna K. Henslee Revocable Trust to Oscar L. and Betty H. Henderson, 1802 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, L14, River Heights, $399,000.

Melissa Anne Davis/Melissa Anne Davis Parris to Terry and Linda Vergon, 34 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock, L41, Forest Valley, $378,000.

Shree Ganesh Krupa, Inc. to Arkansas State Highway Commission Plot 6, Little Rock Air Force Base Main Gate Development Area, $376,950.

Chenxi Li and Yuan Ma to Anastasios E. Balos, 30 Montvale Drive, Little Rock, L62R, Pebble Beach Estates Phase I, $374,500.

Jerry and Lisa Wilkerson to Marianne Lotito, 610 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, Wilkerson's Replat- Original City Of Little Rock, $350,000.

Orion Partners, LLC to Luke David Brockman and Anna Elizabeth Morris, 408 McAdoo St., Little Rock, L14, Shannon Hills, $340,000.

David and Annette Edwards to Kathryn Nance, 12 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock, L13 B20, Woodlands Edge, $340,000.

Bradford Construction & Contracting Services, LLC and Bradford Morris Construction, LLC to Karen Wooster and Matthew Mitcham, L11 B8, Wildwood Place, $339,944.

Jason T. Carter to Sheridan and John Richards Jr., 106 Chalamont Cove, Little Rock, L6 B73, Chenal Valley, $335,000.

John Wright Construction Company, Inc. to Leilani and Derrick Jackson, 103 Natural Trail, Maumelle, L1746, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $334,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Julia and Shawn Hefner, 111 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L13 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $330,570.

Steven Shane and Cara Lank to Muhammad Waseem Athar and Sania Razzaq, L14 B6, Woodlands Edge, $330,400.

BJR Group, Inc. to Melissa Kempkes and Chris Bertus, 7 Holly Springs Court, Little Rock, L56, Longlea, $330,000.

Diane O. Buck and The Diane O. Buck Living Trust to Kimberly P. and Edsel D. Weaver Jr., 3109 Overbrook Circle, North Little Rock, L34 B38, Overbrook, $326,000.

Charles D. and Ashley J. Keathley to Willie J. Fields and Saundra Lucas-Fields, 9132 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L18 B12, Creekside, $325,000.

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Clarence Nicholas Harris, 112 Challain Drive, Little Rock, L2 B62, Chenal Valley, $325,000.

Sonya Premeaux to Emily and Benjamin James Burke, 17113 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock, L95, Lochridge Estates, $322,750.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Jamie Lyn Pollet and Yvette Monique Bass, 1107 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle, L22 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $318,000.

Printer and Ember Plumlee to Zane and Darcy Cogdell, 8608 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L36 B4, Creekside, $315,000.

Clifford T. and Leslie H. Clements and The Clements Revocable Trust to Christopher and Brittany Scaramuzza, 6 Breezewod Cove, Maumelle, L19, Riverrun, $312,500.

David and Alana Standridge to Kerry D. and Roberta Gail Childers, 4 Campview Drive, Sherwood, Pt. NW 24-3N-12W, $310,000.

Jason E. and Jennifer M. Owens to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, L29, Frenchman Woods, $308,467.

Simmons Family Revocable Trust to Frenchman Woods OVA TIC, LLC and Frenchman Woods TVRC TIC, LLC, L28, Frenchman Woods, $308,467.

Mark and Pam Tabor to Karl and Darlene Klotz, 1819B W. Justice Road, Cabot, Pt. E/2 SE 1-4N-11W, $305,000.

Michael Aaron and Rochelle Alicia Johnson to Jennifer Pruess, 3 Saint Thomas Court, Maumelle, L40, St. Thomas Second, $300,000.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc. to Jamal and Mannal Dajani, L2 B16, Creekside, $300,000.

Cindy Elkins to Percy R. and Victoria L. Cummins, 5920 Nighthawk Road, North Little Rock, Ls47-48, Quail Creek Estates, $300,000.

Pravin N. Patel to Benedict Presley, 11 Bouriese, Maumelle, L1058, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XII, $299,900.

Michael L. Denning to Jacqueline Marie and Travis Worley, 133 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle, L48 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $285,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Yagmyr Berdimyradov and Gulalek Gurbankulyyeva, 9740 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L19, Millers Glen Phase 4, $280,000.

Nicholas Andrew Lewellen and Billie Marie Chan to Adrianne Phillips, 6 Drew Lane, Little Rock, L613, Kingwood Place, $275,000.

Action Process Service & Private Investigations, LLC to The Arkansas Conference Association Of Seventh-Day Adventists, L1, Bennett-Heavner, $275,000.

Michael and Callie Slider to Michael Blake and Sarah Hope Quattlebaum, 110 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle, L845R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $275,000.

Matthew C. Thompson to Rachel Schingler, 29 Oak Tree Circle, North Little Rock, L31 B5, Lakewood Northeast, $275,000.

Gloria D. Johnson to Tony M. Adams, L1152, Sologne- The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XVII, $270,000.

Travis Wayne and Jacqueline Marie Worley to Andres A. Caro and Analia Tressa DeCaro, 155 Calais Drive, Maumelle, L154, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $268,000.

Katherine L. Allen to Victor and Belle Ippolito, L9, North Hills Club, $266,000.

Terry N. and Jessica S. Spurlock to Katrina Henry, 9424 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L13, Millers Glen Phase 2, $263,500.

Matt Foster Investments, LLC to Marta Marie and Daniel Joseph Guajardo Jr., 2428 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, Ls7-9 B19, Rapley Estate/Calloway; L1 B19, Rapley Estate, $262,500.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Destiny V. and Elton Jefferson Jr., 10 Carnahan Court, Maumelle, L5, Carnahan Village, $259,900.

Greenhaw Properties, LLC to Demetria Jones, 1713 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock, L122, Colony West First, $258,000.

Cedrick and April Rena Billings to Anthony Chambers, 8233 Quartz Cove, Sherwood, L48 B5, Stonehill Phase V, $255,000.

Shirley A. Gentry to Catherine Johnson, L9, Cameron Heights, $250,000.

Mary Charlotte Dillon and The Mary Louise Dillon Revocable Trust to Nina Shantae Hale and Christopher J. Delgado Jr., 6804 Comanche Drive, North Little Rock, L32 B24, Indian Hills, $248,900.

Susan E. Fulmer and Susan R. Barnes to Tiffany and Jeremy Mills, L73, Millers Valley Phase I, $248,000.

C. & P. Custom Transformations, LLC to Dawn Marie Bearden, 4215 Evenfall Lane, North Little Rock, L18 B68, Park Hill NLR, $247,000.

Michael Wallace to Morris Konstandinos Estep, 2402 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, L14 B41, Pleasant Valley, $245,000.

Moore Melton Properties, LLC to Lamonte Wade and Myranda Lynessa Grulke, 1520 Rock St., Little Rock, L7 B50, Original City Of Little Rock, $245,000.

Gas Express, LLC to DT Retail Properties, LLC, L2-A B25, Sylvan Hills Replat, $239,904.

Forest Park Partners, LLC to Hudson Shermer Enterprises, LLC, L6 B20, Mountain Park, $238,500.

Steven and Carrie R. Hesseltine to Megan Prettyman and Daniel Halford, 104 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, L120, Bentley Court Phase IV, $237,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Roost Holdings, LLC, 3214 Happy Valley Drive, Little Rock, L7 B24, Pleasant Valley, $236,000.

Mary Ann Robinson to Dawn M. Smith, 98 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L51, North Ridge, $232,000.

Deborah Louise Akers to Charles Hayes, 31 Turquoise Drive, Maumelle, L158, North Pointe, $230,000.

Rebecca Ann Richmond and The Rebecca Ann Richmond Living Trust to Karen G. Brown, 12112 Willow Lane, Scott, L11, The Willows Phase I, $230,000.

Matthew and Lindsey Clayton to Stephen Lake Presley and James Donald Presley, 107 Apple Blossom Loop, Maumelle, L82, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $226,500.

Jonathan D. and Melissa Dawn Brizendine to Jeffrey A. Grove, 210 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L33 B22, Maumell Valley Estates, $225,000.

April Rose Ethridge and Audrey Nichols Cruz-Collado to Michael and Victoria Heather Leggett, 3 Johnnycake Lane, Little Rock, L462, Pleasantree First, $220,000.

Joseph James and Brittany Lynn Maupin to David Dalton and Landon Kirkland, 12401 Colleen Drive, Little Rock, L201, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $220,000.

Angela M. Chambers to Cassidy M. Gregory, 1508 Coolhurst Ave., Sherwood, L14 B15, East Meadow, $215,000.

Madlily, LLC to Autumn and David Bauman, 7608 Tomahawk Drive, North Little Rock, L18 B49, Indian Hills, $215,000.

Stasia D'Onofrio to Carmen Lynn and Chase Chandler Coody, 2725 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock, L417, Colony West Fifth, $213,000.

Elizabeth Dodd Brown to Daniel N. Games, 1704 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock, L1 B8, Cherry Creek, $212,000.

Wallace and Kristi Hattenhauer to Karen Klappenbach, 39 Courtside Place, Little Rock, L5, Courtside Place, $210,000.

Carla Jaco Ripper to Judith E. Lohmar, 77 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock, Apt. 77, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 8, $205,000.

Mark A. and Dana A. Chambers to Preston Wilkerson, 1000 Oak Shadows Drive, Sherwood, L26R, Oak Shadows, $205,000.

Kyle A. Favorite to Preston J. Edwards, Yanzhi Zhuo and Abror B. Samatov, 2112 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L178, Base Meadows Phase 2, $203,998.

Vickie L. Byrd to Zachery Harris, 1800 Landershire Lane, Sherwood, L11 B3, Northbrook, $202,900.

Kristy Marshall to Sieglinde Martin, L13, Arbors At Stagecoach Village Phase 2, $199,900.

Tracy Kelly to Richard R. and Viola P. Penner, 5049 Willow Glen Circle, Sherwood, L114, Austin Lakes, $199,500.

Brock Knobloch and Katie M. Perlberg to Courtney Elizabeth Hodge, 1304 Cumberland St., Little Rock, Ls10-11 B21, Original City Of Little Rock, $197,650.

Allen D. and Rebecca C. Densmore to Eric Louis Merkle, 906 Ark. 89 West, Cabot, Pt. NW 18-4N-10W, $195,000.

Richard Kumi to Brent Hofbauer, 1908 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, Ls39-40, Sheraton Park Section B, $193,300.

Timothy Pittard to Kylie Blanton, 12 Terrace Drive, Little Rock, Ls6-8, Coolwood, $190,000.

Leshia Tweddle to Charles and Sharon E. Roberson, 7710 Choctaw Road, Little Rock, L438, Briarwood, $189,900.

BSTW Properties, LLC to Lorey Henderson, 16 Wesley Drive, Sherwood, L54, Maryland Terrace, $184,900.

Best Real Estate Investments, LLC to Meredith Lynne Wallus and James Landis Gunnell Jr., 6912 Skywood Road, Little Rock, L224, Kingwood Place, $179,000.

Robert Logan Pine to Courtland Tate, 1409 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L5, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $176,000.

Jack C. and Shirley E. McFarlin to Arkansas Real Estate Investment Partners, LLC, Ls5-12 B16 & Ls1-16 B17, Gibralter Heights, $175,000.

Marwan Hassan Moussa and Alaa Mohamed Eldamety to Christina Ann Stout, 6708 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L7, Pine Wood Hills, $172,000.

Sherwood 2015, LLC to Terrance Tatum, 1908 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L3 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $170,875.

Daniel N. and Greta Games to Yongchang Wang and Si Chen, L3, Pleasant View Phase I, $170,000.

Better Community Development, Inc.. to Tekisha Johnson, 8 Sandridge Drive, Little Rock, L93, Springtree Village Phase 4, $170,000.

Kaye and Justin Weathers to Devante Collins and Omari Smith, 9821 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L43, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $170,000.

The Paul W. And Vivian L. Hicks Living Trust to Darla Burdette Kelsay, 30 Springridge Drive, Little Rock, L80 B4, Cherry Creek, $170,000.

Deletta J. Browning to Lois Maass, 590 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, L286, Sturbridge Phase IV, $167,000.

Beltran Painting, Inc. to Tamira Watts and Willie Jean Ross, 7403 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, L28, Royal Oaks, $166,000.

Kimberly McCuien to Maisie R. and Matthew F. Dusha, 7 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, L27, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $166,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to David Standridge, L16 B37, Indian Hills, $164,900.

Patricia Ann Richardson and The Subyl Maddox Revocable Trust to Kathleen Janice and Benjamin J. Muller, 202 Santa Fe Trail, Little Rock, L57, Santa Fe Heights, $164,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Sami Ben Makhlouf, Lamia Middiche, Ben Makhlouf and The Megdiche Family Trust, 111 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L53, Point West, $163,000.

Shawn and Ashley N. Crow to Brooklyn Birts, 6301 Skylark Court, North Little Rock, L7, Trammel Estates Phase I, $160,500.

Juliann E. Kuhn to Jenkins Family Properties, LLC, L16 B6, Queensbrook, $160,100.

Carlos and Jennifer Ushery to Casey Casano Farr, 6908 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L18 B25, Indian Hills, $160,000.

Elaine Ashley McCutcheon/Lillian Elaine Ashley to Frank M. Allison, L23 B3, Elmhust, $160,000.

Shabbir Dharamsey to Shalonta S. Edwards, 2023 Perry St., Little Rock, L3 B7, Hicks Interurban, $160,000.

Walter Garrett Riddick to Michael Black Thompson, 1 Willow Oak Court, Little Rock, L50 B7, Parkway Place, $160,000.

Helen Tucker-Bajorek and Helen M. Kolk to Caleb Rabe, 2808 Fox Glenn St., Jacksonville, L55, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $159,900.

Nicholas R. and Autumn L. Dudley to Alonzo Harris Jr., 7714 Westwood Ave., Little Rock, Lot A B6, Jaco Replat- Westwood, $155,000.

Sherwood 2015, LLC to Elizabeth Shack and Sharon Amos, 11324 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L36 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $154,190.

Roy and Pamela Burks to James and Abigail Duncan, 7813 Hayley Drive, Sherwood, L4, Hayley Heights, $153,900.

Sherwood 2015, LLC to Ronda and Frank Smith Jr., 1816 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L7 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $151,190.

Clifton M. and Kimberly P. Orr to Renita Bennett, 1400 Northwick Court, Little Rock, Ls44-46, North Gate Section B, $150,000.