Robinhood cutting the confetti after critics call it lure for novice investors

NEW YORK -- The bursts of confetti that shower screens of Robinhood investors when they make their first trade -- and serve as the punch line for critics who say the popular app treats investing like a game -- are going away.

Starting last week, Robinhood began retiring the confetti, which was meant to celebrate customers hitting milestones like making their first deposit or enabling new features, such as upgrading to its paid gold-level membership. The final pops will go off next week, to be replaced with a suite of animations that are decidedly measured in pace, with nary a flake within them.

Robinhood's popularity has exploded since it started in 2013. Its commission-free trades and easy-to-use app have drawn in so many first-time investors and helped it grow so fast that the company is preparing to sell its own stock for the first time in an initial public offering.

The confetti animations have been around since 2016, and critics say it's one of a number of techniques Robinhood uses to lure unsophisticated investors and keep them engaged with the app, where they may be making too many trades that are too risky for them. Massachusetts regulators last year cited the confetti, in particular, as part of a complaint they filed against Robinhood, alleging that it targets and manipulates inexperienced investors.

A culture has built up on the internet where people post pictures of huge losses they took from bad trades -- dubbed "loss porn" -- and many show screenshots of their Robinhood account balances to prove it. Robinhood allows some investors to trade stock options and to buy using borrowed money, like other brokers.

Madhu Muthukumar, Robinhood's senior director of product management, said the confetti criticism became a distraction that took away from the encouragement the company was trying to provide as people stepped into investing for the first time.

The typical age for a Robinhood customer is 31, and many of them used to be among the nearly half of all U.S. households that don't own any stocks or stock funds.

In its response to the Massachusetts complaint, Robinhood said digital confetti is legal.

Some research has also pushed back on the notion that traders on Robinhood are all making suckers' bets.

When the stock market was plunging a year ago as the pandemic panic rocked global stock markets, for example, Robinhood investors didn't dump their holdings, as the stereotype of "dumb money" would suggest. Instead, they saw it as a chance to buy low and collectively increased their holdings, according to research by Ivo Welch, a finance professor at UCLA's Anderson School of Management. The S&P 500 has soared more than 50% over the past year.

And experts aren't universally against the gamification of investing as a concept in general, if it helps bring more non-investors into the market.