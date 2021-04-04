Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded March 25-March 31 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

2019- 1936. Heather Johnson v. Jason Johnson

2020-445. David Harwood v. Rebecca Harwood

2020-577. Shellie Cope v. Robert Cope

2020-848. Jovanna Lopez v. David Lopez

2020-1262. Toni Huffman v. Bradley Huffman

2020-1437. Sandra Estrella v. Eric Pina

2020-1565. Erica Bell v. Bodie Bell

2020-1582. Colby Dame v. Amanda Neil

2020-1587. Jessica Thompson v. Chase Hayes

2020-1592. Kristen Burroughs v. Brandon Burroughs

2020-1612 Bruce Nye v. Mary Nye

2020-1712. Jennifer Richardson v. Gregory Richardson

2020-1750. Ann Brown v. Mark Brown

2020-1763. Lisa Lewis v. Christopher Lewis

2020-1816. Kyongpun Cho v. Donghoon Lee

2020-1924. Terri Chappie v. Jordan Chappie

2021-35. Clarissa Woods v. Dustin Woods

2021-45. Tracie Gelinas v. Jerrid Gelinas

2021-65. Melanie Secrist v. Christopher Charette

2021-127. Michelle Gates v. Bobby Gates

2021-134. Teresa Jones v. Stephen Brown

2021-169. Krystal Cummings v. James Cummings

2021-173. Fredy Valladares v. Esmeralda Valladares

2021-203. Brenda Golden v. Steven Golden

2021-206. Robert Coffman v. Tina Coffman

2021-209. Rebecca Woods v. William Woods

2021-239. Ana Cristobal v. Esequiel Alaniz

2021-241. Gretchen Lukach v. James Lukach

2021-243. Jeffrey Hopkins v. Stephanie Hopkins

WASHINGTON COUNTY

2020-448. Morgan Ray v. Jesse Ray

2020-1047. Maribel Torres v. Roberto Rojo-Munoz

2020-1229. Andrea Reeder v. Michael Reeder

2020-1263. Heather Jones v. Devon Bachofen

2020-1851. Lucia Sanchez v. Jose Sanchez

2021-28. Kristin Bosc v. Matthew Bourdon

2021-130. Ridouvane Ait-Hameu v. Christina Cotten

2021-143. Tiffanie Curry v. Rodney Curry

2021-193. Cory Hudson v. Jennifer Hudson

2021-200. Pamela Matthews v. Craig Matthews

2021-212. Barbara McCoy v. Mason McCoy

2021-221. Michael Hensley v. Abby Hanson