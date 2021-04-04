Siloam Springs mask policies still in place for now

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Mask requirements and policies for the School District, John Brown University and the city government are still in place for now, even though Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the statewide mask mandate last week.

During his announcement, Hutchinson said that businesses, cities and schools can set their own requirements.

"While we're lifting the statewide mask mandate, it does not mean that it ends in every venue, and people will make their own decisions in that regard, both business and individuals," he said.

The city passed a resolution in July, which is still in effect, encouraging residents to wear masks and encouraging business owners to require their patrons to wear masks. The resolution does not require mask wearing.

The city requires people to wear masks at city offices, meetings and events but the city board will be deciding on what to do in the future during their next meeting on April 6, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said on Thursday.

The School District announced last week the school will continue its policy requiring students and staff to wear masks through the end of the school year or until further notice, in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health

The School Voard voted to adopt the district's mask policy before the governor's mask mandate was in place, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. The policy is based on recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health that say wearing masks is the safest way to have school, he said.

"[Arkansas Department of Health] hasn't changed their recommendations or guidance so at this time we are going to stick with our policy," Wiggins said. "If at some point in the future the school board wants to move away from (requiring masks) we will consider that."

John Brown University will not make any changes to its current mask protocols until at least after April 14, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications.

The 14-day wait gives the university time to watch for a possible spike of positive cases after the four-day Easter break and allows the several hundred students who received their first Moderna vaccine on March 31 to reach the published 80 percent efficacy two weeks after the initial dose, she said.

JBU administrators have asked students faculty and staff to fill out a short survey to gauge people's sense of the health risk to themselves and others, Gumm said. The feedback will be taken into consideration before any changes are made, she said.