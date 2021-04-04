Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State reports 2 covid deaths for second consecutive day

by Ashton Eley | Today at 5:22 p.m.
A covid testing sign directs drivers waiting in line to get a free covid-19 self-test at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Sunday marked a two-day low in deaths from the coronavirus in Arkansas this year, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

As with Saturday, the Health Department reported two coronavirus deaths Sunday, raising the state's covid-19 death toll since March 2020 to 5,643.

Active cases were reported at 1,732, a decline of 15 from Saturday. Total cases since March 2020 rose by 84, to 331,054.

"The numbers continue to be encouraging. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, and we must continue to get vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by 3, to 145. However, ventilator use by coronavirus patients fell by one, to 24.

The state has not reported fewer than five coronavirus deaths in a two-day period since Aug. 17, when the state reported four deaths linked to the virus after one day of reporting no deaths.

Less than a month later, Arkansas health officials began reporting “probable” coronavirus deaths, in addition to confirmed deaths, raising the state's death toll on many days. Probable cases of the coronavirus are those identified through antigen tests, which are faster but less reliable than molecular tests, also known as PCR tests.

Deaths among probable cases are those in which the deceased tested positive through an antigen test, or those in which the deceased had covid-19 symptoms and had a known exposure to someone who tested positive for covid-19. About one in five coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are considered “probable” by the state Health Department.

Another 8,511 doses of vaccines were given, according to Sunday's health department update. Over 4,700 Arkansans became fully immunized, brining the total to 462,515.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

State reports 2 covid deaths for second consecutive day
by Ashton Eley
Hymns through masks: Christians mark another pandemic Easter
by The Associated Press
Arkansas' connection to Ernest Hemingway: Author put Piggott over Paris in 1933
by Bill Bowden
HIGH PROFILE: The Rev. Joanna Johnson Seibert M.D. a healer of body and soul
by Rachel O'Neal
PULASKI COUNTY NOTEBOOK: Maumelle center seeks food items | Musicians sought for July 4 Big Bang | 7 deputies wrap up field training
by William Sanders
ADVERTISEMENT